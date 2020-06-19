Sachin Tendulkar Wanted To Become The Fastest Bowler In The World: Ajay Jadeja

A legend by every definition of the word, Sachin Tendulkar ended his international career in 2013 with some staggering batting milestones to his name. During his 24-year journey in Indian cricket, the ‘Master Blaster’ scored 34,357 international runs and is currently the leading run-aggregator in Tests and ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar also leads the list of all-time century-makers with 100 tons to his credit. Apart from boasting an immensely decorated batting career, Sachin Tendulkar was also an effective off-spin and leg-spin bowler as he bagged 201 wickets across all formats.

Ajay Jadeja talks about Sachin Tendulkar’s early ambition

Former Indian batsman and Sachin Tendulkar’s ex-teammate Ajay Jadeja recently interacted with Gaurav Kapur on the Oaktree Sports Show 22 Yarns podcast. On the podcast, Jadeja claimed that Sachin Tendulkar would have loved to become the fastest bowler in the world. He also stated that the ‘Master Blaster’ had to switch to batting because “he couldn’t do it”. Ajay Jadeja went added, “Every human wants to bowl fast” and cited the examples of legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who started out as a pacer.

Jadeja, who played 15 Tests and 196 ODIs between 1992 and 2000, also talked about Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar. Unlike his father, 20-year old Arjun Tendulkar is a pacer and the youngster has been receiving a lot of attention lately for his fast bowling abilities. Apart from representing Mumbai in junior-level cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has also played for Marylebone Cricket Club Young Cricketers.

Ajay Jadeja stated that whenever and wherever Arjun Tendulkar will play, he will be recognised as Sachin Tendulkar’s son. However, the former batsman also expressed some relief by saying the youngster is at least not assuming the role of batting like his father successfully did for India. Jadeja also implied that even though Arjun Tendulkar is the son of Sachin Tendulkar, the youngster might not find it easy to make a name for himself.

Ajay Jadeja talks about Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar, watch video

When Dennis Lillee spotted a young Sachin Tendulkar

In 2017, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that it was Australian fast bowling legend Dennis Lillee who advised him to ditch bowling. Tendulkar wished the former Australian cricketer on his 68th birthday by recalling their first interaction in Chennai in 1987. In the video, the ‘Master Blaster’ can be seen narrating his meeting with Lillee and how he started solely focusing on his batting thereafter.

Happy birthday to one of the best bowlers to have graced the sport, Dennis Lillee! Here's a small incident from our first meeting. pic.twitter.com/GZgEN7Zei8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2017

