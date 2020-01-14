Sachin Tendulkar Wins Hearts By Carrying Drinks In 2005 Tsunami Relief Match; Watch Clip

It's not often that you see legendary cricketers carry drinks on the field. In a rare occasion in 2005, during the one-off tsunami relief match between ICC World XI and Asia XI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was seen carrying drinks for the Asia XI team after World XI captain Ricky Ponting was dismissed.

The charity match was played in the backdrop of the devastating tsunami that landed in Sri Lanka in 2004.

Sachin Tendulkar carries drinks for Asia XI

Although Ricky Ponting led the World XI squad while the reigns of the Asia XI team, which also included other Indian cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, and Anil Kumble, were granted to former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ponting led by example after winning the toss and electing to bat, as he brought up his 16th ODI century to guide the team’s total in 50 overs to 344/8. Coming in the second over to bat at No.3, Ponting finished by scoring a match-winning 115 (102) with eight fours and three sixes.

Chasing a target of 345 runs, Asia XI was bundled out in 39.5 overs for 232. Dravid was the top run-scorer for Asia XI with 75* (71) which included five fours. Daniel Vettori was the pick of the bowlers for World XI in the second innings with bowling figures of 10-0-58-3. Tendulkar did not feature in any of the 3 matches played in that series as Asia XI lost all of them.

Australian bushfire news: Cricketers to play charity match on Feb 8

In respect to charity matches or similar efforts, iconic Australian cricketers will come out of retirement to play a match for generating funds for the victims of the devastating bushfires in the country. Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will lead the two sides. It has been reported by various top media dailies that Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also been approached for this particular game on February 8.

My pleasure !!! Still blown away by everyone’s support & generosity ! Thankyou ❤️ https://t.co/wcUiGrtTcC — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 12, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER