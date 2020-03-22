The Debate
As Sachin Politely Hails COVID Fighters, Fan Celebrates His 'off-side Social Distancing'

Cricket News

A passionate fan of Sachin Tendukar gave a perfect example of social distancing with the off-side tribute of one of the Master Blaster's finest knocks

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and thanked the fans in a video that was posted by him on social media for making the 'Janta Curfew' a huge success on Sunday. Meanwhile, one of his fans also showed his gesture by a way of presenting a wagon wheel of one of Master Blaster's finest Test knocks. 

READ: Kanika Kapoor's Lucknow hotel party overlapped with team South Africa's stay there: Report

'If Sachin can, so can you'

Taking to the micro-blogging site in response to Sachin hailing those who are fighting the Coronavirus for India and Indians at 5 pm on Janta Curfew day as asked for by the Prime Minister, a passionate fan of Sachin Tendulkar gave a great example of social distancing - the term of the Coronavirus season - by highlighting one of his idol's famous knocks i.e. his unbeaten 241 against the then mighty Australia in the fourth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2004. The wagon wheel shows that the Little Master's offside region is completely blank and citing this example, the fan urges one all to avoid non-essential travel and social gatherings because if the batting maestro can then even they can as well. 

READ: Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls ICC for not being prepared before asking a question

The Sydney Test 2004

Coming back to the Sydney Test, after Sachin's double-century it seemed that the knock would go on to be a match-winning knock and India also had the Aussies on the mat during their run chase in the second innings. However, the then skipper Steve Waugh who was on a swansong showed a great amount of grit and determination and made the Indian bowlers toil throughout the day. He scored a painstaking 80 which was good enough for the hosts as the match ended in a stalemate. 

The four-match Test series was tied at 1-1 but India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after having beaten Australia 2-1 during their previous bilateral Test series in India in 2001.

READ: Virender Sehwag comes up with a creative technique to practice social distancing

READ: Aakash Chopra comes up with innovative cricketing strategy to tackle COVID-19

First Published:
