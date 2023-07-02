Gavaskar Provides Astonishing Take On India's 'advantage' In World Cup Opener Vs Australia

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 WC Final, England vs New Zealand match. Hosts India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time champions Australia at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Heading into their World Cup opener, India would be eyeing to avenge their loss against the Aussies in the ICC World Test Championship final last month.

3 Things You Need To Know

A total of 48 matches will be played during the ODI World Cup 2023

India will face Pakistan on October 15 and England on October 29

The World Cup will conclude with the summit clash on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar points out India’s advantage in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently shared his thoughts on India’s schedule for the marquee 50-over tournament on Star Sports. Speaking to the official broadcaster of the tournament, Gavaskar explained why facing Australia in their campaign opener can be a massive boon for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. The 1983 World Cup-winning player explained that facing a strong side like Australia in their first game would help India rethink their strategy against weaker opponents. Sunil Gavaskar said:

It would have been even more difficult if you were to play Australia in a must-win last match. I feel it is always an advantage to play against the good teams first. If you don't get a good result, you have chances later. If you probably play against some weak team later, you will know what you need to do against them and with what margin you need to win.

What is Team India’s schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

India vs Australia, October 8 in Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 in Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15 in Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 in Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22 in Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29 in Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 in Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5 in Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1, November 11 in Bengaluru

Sunil Gavaskar cites the example of Team India’s 1983 World Cup campaign

The 73-year-old then recalled Team India’s iconic World Cup triumph in 1983 and explained how winning against the defending champions West Indies in their first game helped Team India. “It was a two-day game because it had rained and the play resumed on the next day. There also we registered a win. The self-confidence increased because of that as till then our performance in World Cups wasn't anything special. We hadn't won even one match until then,” he added.

Team India is currently gearing up for a full-length tour of West Indies, which begins with the two-match Test series on July 12.