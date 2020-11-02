Sam Curran Asked By MS Dhoni To Replicate Top Kolkata Player For Dream11 IPL Success

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been a revelation for the Chennai side with his lion-hearted performances in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The season would go down as a forgettable one for the franchise, but the 22-year-old received tremendous admiration from all corners for his stellar efforts in every department. The youngster is also likely to play a major role in the side's future endeavours.

MS Dhoni asked Sam Curran to take a leaf out of Sunil Narine's book

The left-hander caught the eye of the fans with courageous batting performances and was also promoted as an opener by the franchise's think tank. Sam Curran, in his conversation with Sky Sports, revealed the reason behind this move. The Chennai team failed to capitalise on the field restrictions early on, and could not make the most of the power play in their initial matches. This is what led to Sam Curran's promotion at the top of the order as a pinch hitter in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Curran revealed how MS Dhoni had asked the all-rounder to bat fearlessly and express himself. He opined that the team could take a cue from Kolkata's Sunil Narine, who has made a significant impact as a pinch-hitting opener for the franchise. The England cricketer stated that it is probably the best batting position, and even in the English national side, players are more inclined to bat higher up the order.

Speaking on MS Dhoni's mindset regarding their last few matches in the competition, Curran said how they had a chance of shattering other teams' fortunes. He also praised young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has shown glimpses of brilliance in their recent matches. With the side being out of contention for the playoffs in Dream11 IPL 2020, the team management is looking to provide opportunities to the youngsters as per Curran.

Dream11 IPL points table

This edition of the league has seen a fierce battle with the franchises to make it to the top four. Surprisingly, Chennai failed to make it to the top four for the first time in the league's history. Defending champions Mumbai are the table toppers and also the only side to qualify for the playoffs as of now. Apart from Chennai, Rajasthan and Punjab also stand no chances of finishing in the top four.

