Pat Cummins Produces Personal Dream11 IPL Best 4-34 In Kolkata's Win Over Rajasthan: Watch

Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 60 runs on Sunday, November 1 to strengthen their playoffs chances in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Pacer Pat Cummins starred with the ball as he shackled Rajasthan’s top-order during their faltering run-chase in the one-sided contest. The Australian speedster also registered his best Dream11 IPL bowling figures overall and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his efforts.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata players celebrate win over Rajasthan

#KKR win by 60 runs to keep their hopes alive in #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/aISfVK98zJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Kolkata vs Rajasthan: Pat Cummins bowled with his trademark zip en route to a match-winning spell

Defending 192, Kolkata bowlers rocked Rajasthan top-order earlier in their run-chase. Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as he claimed figures of 4-34 off his four overs. Interestingly, he conceded 19 runs off his first five balls of the innings only to script a remarkable comeback by conceding just 15 runs with four wickets off his next 19 deliveries.

Pat Cummins accounted for the wickets of Rajasthan openers Robin Uthappa and in-form batsman Ben Stokes. He later sent back their skipper and his Australian teammate Steve Smith cheaply back to the pavilion. Cummins also dismissed Riyan Parag for a duck to register his best-ever Dream11 IPL bowling spell, besting his 2-20 from the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Pat Cummins bowling highlights from Kolkata vs Rajasthan, watch video

Pat Cummins Dream11 IPL salary details

Pat Cummins set the cash registers ringing during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. He was roped in by the Kolkata franchise for ₹15.5 crore (US$2.2 million), who won an intense bidding war from Delhi and Bangalore franchises. Interestingly, the Pat Cummins Dream11 IPL salary makes him the most expensive overseas signing in the history of the Indian T20 tournament.

Pat Cummins Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Pat Cummins extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 12 wickets through his recent match-winning spell against Rajasthan. The speedster has taken his wickets at an average of 34.08 while maintaining an economy of 7.86. Moreover, the Australian cricketer has also contributed with the bat, scoring 146 runs lower down the order at an average of 20.85.

