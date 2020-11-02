Sam Curran Reveals England Players Might Pull Out Of Upcoming Tours Due To Biobubble Life

England's fiery all-rounder Sam Curran, who is currently plying his trade for the Chennai team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, has undoubtedly left his mark on the competition with his spirited efforts. The cricketer also features occasionally in the England's national side and is a vital cog for them. With the England team gearing up for the South Africa vs England 2020 series, Sam Curran revealed what could unsettle several cricketers.

Sam Curran expects England teammates to pull out of upcoming tours

In a conversation with Sky Sports, the 22-year-old revealed how having to stay within a bio-bubble has had an impact on several cricketers. He stated that though they are in a fortunate situation as cricket has finally resumed and are able to entertain fans at home; it has been taxing for the players at times. It is even more demanding for people who are a part of all the three formats as per Curran.

The England team has a busy calendar ahead with several tours coming up. Sam Curran expects players who play all the three formats, to pull out at some stage. He also spoke of how challenging travelling from one bio-bubble to another is going to be for the cricketers, as they will not be able to spend enough time with their families.

Several England cricketers have come out and spoken regarding how adhering to the bio-bubble norms could have an impact on their mental health as well. 25-year-old Jofra Archer had pointed out how he has been a part of the bio-bubble since February due to his cricketing commitments. He mentioned that he at times feels like a prisoner due to the stringent SOPs of a bio-secure environment.

The country's limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan had also expressed his apprehensions regarding the mental health of players. He had stated that he expects several cricketers pulling out of tours as being in such an environment for a long time can take a toll on them. Morgan is afraid that constant mental and physical drilling might lead to an extreme burnout.

The England cricketers, who are a part of Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE, will travel back to their country after the completion of the league. After a brief break, they will travel to South Africa on November 16. England and South Africa are slated to battle it out in three ODIs and three T20s.

