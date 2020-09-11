Sammy Urges Cricket Boards To Treat Racism Seriously, Says There's 'lack Of Conversation'

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has appealed to cricket governing bodies to treat racism more seriously and raise awareness about the same. The former World Cup-winning skipper has often been vocal against racism in cricket and has also alleged of being a victim of racism. Sammy highlighted that there is a 'lack of conversation' in the cricket circle in certain parts of the globe when it comes to social injustice.

The Caribbean all-rounder also went on to criticise cricketing bodies for not showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "Yes we saw West Indies played England, so it was bound to happen, the show, the support for Black Lives Matter. But what about the other boards? What about the other territories? I have not heard a statement from a few of the other boards," a Pakistan daily quoted Sammy.

After the West Indies tour of England, Pakistan toured the European nation and both the teams chose to refrain from taking a stand on the movement. Similarly, as England get ready to face Australia next in ODIs, skipper Aaron Finch had stated before that he had a word with the English skipper and both of them have decided not to take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ | Kieron Pollard Trolls Darren Sammy For 'TKR Is Goliath Comment' Ahead Of CPL 2020 Final

"If you do care about the integrity of the game and don’t take a stance against racism, or social injustice against people of colour, then to me you’re really not doing your job," Sammy told Daily Times.

Furthermore, the former skipper also remarked that he focusses more on educating people of certain slurs that are 'inappropriate to people of colour'. Previously, Sammy had alleged that he had faced racial abuse during the IPL but did not understand the meaning of the word and mistook for a 'stallion'.

Sammy's Zouks miss out on silverware

Facing 3-time Caribbean Premier League Champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), St Lucia Zouks led by Darren Sammy missed out on clinching the trophy this season by eight wickets. St Lucia Zouks managed to score 154, as they were bowled out before they could bat their quota of 20 overs. TKR showed great skill in the second innings, as they kept up with the required run rate eventually, winning by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare. During the chase, both Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo scored unbeaten fifties, guiding their side to victory.

READ | Darren Sammy Comically Gatecrashes Rahkeem Cornwall's Post-match Interview; Watch Video

READ | Darren Sammy Plucks One Out Of Thin Air To Help Zouks Beat Tridents; Watch Video