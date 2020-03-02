Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Simple Advice To Team India On How To Dismiss The Tail-enders

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out why it is difficult for India to wrap up the tail-enders of the opposition teams. There were a few instances in the New Zealand series where the tail-enders proved to be a thorn in the eye for Kohli & Co. The first one was during the must-win second ODI last month where the hosts reached 273/8 after they were reduced to 197/8 and then in the first Test, tail-enders Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult made some useful contributions lower down the order which was arguably the turning point of the contest. Even in the second Test, pacer Kyle Jamieson scored a vital 49 in the first innings. In the end, India were at the receiving end on all three occasions.

'Stick with normal plans': Sanjay Manjrekar

During a recent Question & Answer session on social media, a fan had asked Manjrekar why the Indian team are not able to wrap up innings which has been an issue for decades.

#asksanjay why India is not able to wrap up innings. It has been happening since decades what's wrong... — priyankesh (@drpriyankesh) March 2, 2020

The former Indian batsman mentioned that the Indian team are trying too hard to get the tail out and that they should stick with the normal plans that they have for the top order. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by adding that it is not so easy to dismiss the tail-enders in modern-day cricket with a bouncer followed by a Yorker.

Trying too hard to get the tail out? Best to stick with normal plans that you have for top order. Tail Enders now are not so easy to dismiss with a bouncer followed by a Yorker. https://t.co/Z9K4lUnUER — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

India whitewashed in the Test series

India who had resumed their innings on Day 3 at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 with Ravindra Jadeja being unbeaten on 16 as he ran out of partners at the other hand as a result of which the visitors could only manage to set a 132-run target for the Kiwis. In reply, the New Zealand openers batted with positive intent and made easy work out of this run chase as Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 for the first-wicket stand. India did pick up three quick wickets thereafter, but a victory was already a foregone conclusion for them by then. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the proceedings as the Black Caps registered an emphatic seven-wicket win to and sealed the Test series 2-0.

