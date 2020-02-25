The Debate
The Debate
Sanjay Manjrekar's Tricky Question Decoded By Fans As They Have Only One Answer

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar's tricky question was decoded by fans on social media after the cricketer-turned-commentator had posted a nostalgic video from early 90s

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and posted a video where a West Indian left-handed batsman was castled by a brilliant piece of bowling by 'Mysore Express' Javagal Srinath during an ODI match between India and West Indies in the early 90s. This probably might have happened when the two teams had locked horns in the World Series 1991/92 which had also featured Australia preceding the 1992 World Cup Down Under.

Sanjay Manjrekar asks a tricky question

After sharing the video, Manjrekar asked the fans whether the ball had done the trick back then as it does not do much these days, did the pitches of those days have something in it or were it the batsmen who made bowling look better? 

However, the fans had only one answer and they hailed pacer Javagal Srinath who was the man behind this incredible delivery. One fan also said without any hesitation that it was indeed the 'Ball of the Century'.

Javagal Srinath's illustrious cricketing career

Javagal Srinath has represented India in 67 Tests and 229 One Day Internationals. He is one of the engineer-turned cricketers as the Karnataka fast bowler holds a bachelor's degree in Instrumentation. Srinath was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets and was the second speedster to take 200 Test scalps after Kapil Dev. With 315 scalps, Srinath is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI's after Anil Kumble (337). Srinath is also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in India World Cups along with Zaheer Khan. The 'Mysore Express' has taken 44 wickets in the four editions of the quadrennial event that he has featured in which include 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 respectively. 

The tall pacer was a part of the Indian squad that had reached the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup under Mohammad Azharuddin and finals of the 2003 edition under Sourav Ganguly.

Published:
