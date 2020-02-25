Sanjay Manjrekar's Tricky Question Decoded By Fans As They Have Only One Answer

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and posted a video where a West Indian left-handed batsman was castled by a brilliant piece of bowling by 'Mysore Express' Javagal Srinath during an ODI match between India and West Indies in the early 90s. This probably might have happened when the two teams had locked horns in the World Series 1991/92 which had also featured Australia preceding the 1992 World Cup Down Under.

Yaar guys, tell me after you watch this. The ball does not do as much these days, does it? Is it the ball used then, or the pitches then? Or batsmen who made bowling look better?

Thanks Sarvesh for this video.



Side note - Rare footage of me smiling on the field. pic.twitter.com/fqwvszP7Q9 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 25, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar asks a tricky question

After sharing the video, Manjrekar asked the fans whether the ball had done the trick back then as it does not do much these days, did the pitches of those days have something in it or were it the batsmen who made bowling look better?

However, the fans had only one answer and they hailed pacer Javagal Srinath who was the man behind this incredible delivery. One fan also said without any hesitation that it was indeed the 'Ball of the Century'.

Ton90s kid srinath was indias only hope in fast bowling...and the guy was genuinely good...won india so many matches on our dead indian wickets.. — Gagan Chawla (@victorgagan) February 25, 2020

Don't let pitches, bowlers or even ball let you distract from the fact that, it's one of the Top-7 deliveries of all tym. Had an Aussie/English bowled this, it would've termed into the BALL OF CENTURY.... @sanjaymanjrekar — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 25, 2020

It is the bowler. Vastly underrated champion. Old ball which was worn out, doesn’t happen now due to 2 new balls in operation. — Dr.Kuldeep Gadkari, MS( Ortho) (@doc_kul) February 25, 2020

Pure gold by namma Mysore Express. Thanks for sharing — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) February 25, 2020

Its not the balls, pitches and batsmen, it was pure brilliance of javagal srinath🤩 and its sad to see that its not there in any of your above options. Due credit😑 — Beerappa tirlapur (@BeereshT) February 25, 2020

It's not the ball... it's not the batsman.. it's not the pitch...



It's the Bowler !!!#JavagalSrinath #Legend — Shashank.T.M. (@ShashankTM1995) February 25, 2020

Javagal Srinath's illustrious cricketing career

Javagal Srinath has represented India in 67 Tests and 229 One Day Internationals. He is one of the engineer-turned cricketers as the Karnataka fast bowler holds a bachelor's degree in Instrumentation. Srinath was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets and was the second speedster to take 200 Test scalps after Kapil Dev. With 315 scalps, Srinath is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI's after Anil Kumble (337). Srinath is also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in India World Cups along with Zaheer Khan. The 'Mysore Express' has taken 44 wickets in the four editions of the quadrennial event that he has featured in which include 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 respectively.

The tall pacer was a part of the Indian squad that had reached the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup under Mohammad Azharuddin and finals of the 2003 edition under Sourav Ganguly.

