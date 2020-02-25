Virat Kohli Scores No Ton In 20 Innings Across Formats For First Time Since 2017

India lost the first of the two-match Test series against New Zealand by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Indian captain Virat Kohli could score only 2 and 19 runs in the two innings as India slumped to their first defeat in the format since December 2018. Virat Kohli’s Wellington failure means that the prolific run-scorer has now gone 20 innings without a century.

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s century drought across all formats

The last time Virat Kohli slammed a century was when he scored 136 against the visiting Bangladesh team at the Eden Gardens in November 2019. Since then, the right-handed batsman has managed to score only 712 runs in 20 innings across Tests, ODIs and T20Is at a below-par average (by his standards) of 41.88. However, this is not the first time that the maverick batsman has not crossed the three-figure mark in international cricket in a sequence.

Previously, Virat Kohli underwent a similar dry patch between February 9, 2017 and July 2, 2017 as well as between January 13, 2010 and August 28, 2010. On both occasions, the cricketer could not score a century in 15 innings and suffered a rare slump in form. However, his worst phase was between February 28, 2014 and October 11, 2014 when he underwent 25 innings without a hundred.

Widely considered as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen of all time, Virat Kohli has 70 international centuries to his credit. He is already only third behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) in scoring most international centuries across all formats. The Indian captain is also the only batsman in the world to simultaneously hold an average of more than 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is at the same time.

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Live

The second Test match between the two nations will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will be played between February 29 and March 4. The ongoing Test series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Jo6w0HOybN #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/N9nxwVH0no — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

