Sanju Samson Reveals Long-time IPL Dream Ft. MS Dhoni That Came True In India Colours

Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson has made giant strides in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is knocking the door for a consistent run in the Indian team for a long period of time now. Despite being called up to the side for the first time in 2014, the Kerala batsman has only featured in four T20Is for India so far. Sanju Samson. in a recent chat, revealed his dream about former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, which came true during an India A game.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Picks KKR's Sunil Narine As Toughest Bowler Of All-time In IPL Cricket

Sanju Samson dreamt of his field position being changed by CSK captain MS Dhoni

In a recent chat with Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) social media presenter Rupha Ramani, Sanju Samson talked about his early days in the Indian dressing room when he rubbed his shoulders with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Rajasthan Royals star reveals that he was shy to approach the Indian team's stalwarts in his early days and revealed his dream come true moment during his time with the India A team. Sanju Samson reveals that he had a dream about CSK captain, MS Dhoni, asking him to change his position on the field and MS Dhoni, who captained India A for the final time during a tour match against England, asked the IPL star to change his position in the slip cordon.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Friend Reveals 2 Incidents That Turned Ex-India Captain's Career Around

IPL 2020 postponed

Fans will have to wait to see Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni in action with the IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, slated to begin on March 29, the cash-rich tournament was postponed until April 15 before it was officially postponed for the foreseeable future due to the India lockdown. Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni play pivotal roles for their respective IPL teams and the 2020 season was key to their chances of getting picked for the T20 World Cup squad. Sanju Samson had a consistent show with the bat during IPL 2019, scoring 342 runs in 12 games, including a century against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Considers Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant As Future Of Indian Cricket

Also Read: MS Dhoni Thanks Business Merchants For Being 'true Warriors' During India Lockdown: Watch