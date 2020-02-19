SAU Vs AND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Saurashtra and Andhra Pradesh will face each other in the 4th quarter-final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Saurashtra secured the fourth spot in the Elite Group A and B points table. Saurashtra have managed to bag three wins in the eight games they've played so far (Draws 4, Losses 1). They have banked 31 points in the season so far. Their last game in the tournament ended in a draw.

As for Andhra Pradesh, they have secured the fifth position in the Elite Group A and B points table. Andhra have managed to bag a total of 27 points with four wins in 8 games (Draws 2, Losses 2). Their last game in the competition ended in a loss against Gujarat.

The match is scheduled between February 20, 2020 to February 24, 2020. It'll start at 9:30 am IST. Read more for SAU vs AND Dream11 predictions and SAU vs AND Dream11 team news.

SAU vs AND Dream11 Predictions

SAU vs AND Dream11: Key Players

SAU vs AND Dream11: Saurashtra Key Players

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson can be the key players for Saurashtra.

Sheldon Jackson has scored 767 runs in 9 games with an average of 51.13 runs for Saurashtra.

Chetesshwar Pujara has scored 686 runs in 7 games with an average of 62.36 runs for Saurashtra.

Jaydev Unadkat has bagged 62 wickets in 9 games with an economy of 2.68.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has grabbed 35 wickets in 10 games with an economy of 2.90.

SAU vs AND Dream11: Andhra Key Players

Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth and CR Gnaneshwar are the key players for Andhra.

Ricky Bhui has scored 569 runs in 10 games with an average of 43.76.

CR Gnaneshwar has scored 485 runs in 10 games with an average of 32.33.

KV Sasikanth has taken 47 wickets in 9 games with an economy of 2.48.

Cheepurapalli Stephen has bagged 23 wickets in 4 games with an economy of 3.03.

SAU vs AND Dream11 Predictions

SAU vs AND Dream11: Saurashtra Full Squad

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai (wk), Kishan Parmar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

SAU vs AND: Andhra Full Squad

Paidikalva Vijaykumar, Bodapati Sumanth, Hanuma Vihari (c), Bandaru Ayyappa, Prasanth Kumar, Dasari Swaroop, Srikar Bharat (wk), Naren Reddy, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Karan Shinde, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, Pranith Manyala, Uppara Girinath, Yarra Prithviraj, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, CR Gnaneshwar, Nitish Reddy, Mohammad Rafi

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.