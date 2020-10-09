SAU Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Southern Australia will take on Western Australia in the second game of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 season. The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Here's the SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SAU vs WAU team news and other details of the match.
Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal gets advice from ex-Kolkata player on succeeding in Dream11 IPL cricket
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020
Time: 6 AM IST
We're delighted to announce that the opening four rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be live streamed on @kayosports, @cricketcomau and the CA Live app. Play kicks off in South Australia this Saturday!— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 7, 2020
Details: https://t.co/aUhZK2LvxZ pic.twitter.com/JggQkIswhn
Australia's premier domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield will kick off on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, The opening four rounds of the tournament will be played in South Australia. The remainder of the 10-round competition will be played in 2021. The domestic season will be stretched as late as April next year, with an assessment on the safety and health of the players to be undertaken every two weeks. Meanwhile, the opening game of the Sheffield Shield will be played between Queensland and Tasmania.
Also Read | MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views
Southern Australia: Wes Agar, Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Luke Robins, Liam Scott, Kane Richardson
Western Australia: Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam O'Connor
Wicketkeeper: Brad Davis
Batsmen: D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Jake Weatherald
All-rounders: Travis Head, Ashton Turner
Bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Kane Richardson, David Moody, Liam O'Connor
Also Read | Red Bull invests in Sri Lanka cricket despite COVID-19 pandemic and no imminent matches
Southern Australia: Travis Head (c), Jake Weatherald
Western Australia: Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (vc)
Western Australia start off as the favourites in the game.
Also Read | BCCI's request for Virat Kohli should not be accepted by Cricket Australia: Allan Border
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw mistimes one as Jofra Archer takes a return catch
1 hour ago
Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
58 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup SIN vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
Virat Kohli features in Bangalore quiz night, Viv Richards thanks team for mention: Watch
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi says he wanted to prove a point after bowling an expensive 1st over
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Brian Lara heaps praise on Pant for having vastly improved his off-side game
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points