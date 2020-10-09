SAU Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Game Preview

Southern Australia will take on Western Australia in the second game of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 season. The match will be played on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Here's the SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SAU vs WAU team news and other details of the match.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal gets advice from ex-Kolkata player on succeeding in Dream11 IPL cricket

SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Time: 6 AM IST

SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction and preview

We're delighted to announce that the opening four rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be live streamed on @kayosports, @cricketcomau and the CA Live app. Play kicks off in South Australia this Saturday!



Details: https://t.co/aUhZK2LvxZ pic.twitter.com/JggQkIswhn — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 7, 2020

Australia's premier domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield will kick off on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, The opening four rounds of the tournament will be played in South Australia. The remainder of the 10-round competition will be played in 2021. The domestic season will be stretched as late as April next year, with an assessment on the safety and health of the players to be undertaken every two weeks. Meanwhile, the opening game of the Sheffield Shield will be played between Queensland and Tasmania.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views

SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction: SAU vs WAU Dream11 team news

Southern Australia: Wes Agar, Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Luke Robins, Liam Scott, Kane Richardson

Western Australia: Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam O'Connor

SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction: SAU vs WAU playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Brad Davis

Batsmen: D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Travis Head, Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Kane Richardson, David Moody, Liam O'Connor

Also Read | Red Bull invests in Sri Lanka cricket despite COVID-19 pandemic and no imminent matches

SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction and top picks

Southern Australia: Travis Head (c), Jake Weatherald

Western Australia: Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (vc)

SAU vs WAU match prediction

Western Australia start off as the favourites in the game.

Also Read | BCCI's request for Virat Kohli should not be accepted by Cricket Australia: Allan Border

Note: The SAU vs WAU match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SAU vs WAU playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Cricket Australia Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.