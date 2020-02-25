Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC T20 Match Preview

Saudi Arabia will square off against UAE in the 9th match of the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 in Group B on Tuesday, February 25. The SAU vs UAE live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The SAU vs UAE live match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here are the SAU vs UAE live streaming and other details for the Saudi Arabia vs UAE cricket match.

Saudi Arabia vs UAE live score: SAU vs UAE live streaming

The SAU vs UAE live streaming for the Saudi Arabia vs UAE T20 can be done on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. You can also get SAU vs UAE live streaming updates from the official Twitter handles of Saudi Arabia and UAE cricket. The SAU vs UAE live streaming can be viewed globally.

Saudi Arabia vs UAE T20: Saudi Arabia vs UAE live score

You can follow Saudi Arabia vs UAE live score and updates on ACC’s official website and social media pages for the Saudi Arabia vs UAE T20 match. The Saudi Arabia vs UAE live score can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both the teams. The Saudi Arabia vs UAE live score will begin at 11 AM IST.

Saudi Arabia vs UAE cricket: Pitch report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground generally favours the batsmen and high scoring games are witnessed at this venue. But due to lack of explosive batsmen, the tournament has seen moderate scores. Considering the trends on this ground, the team winning the toss would look to field first in the SAU vs UAE live match.

SAU vs UAE live match: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 11 to 22 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 22 and 28 Degree Celsius throughout the day. There are no chances of rain. The sky is expected to stay clear for the SAU vs UAE live match.

Saudi Arabia vs UAE cricket match: Preview

Saudi Arabia were thrashed in their first game by Kuwait by 9 wickets. But they made a strong come back in the next game as they beat Iran by 9 wickets to register their first win of the tournament. They are currently placed second on the points table in Group B with 2 points to their name. They would look to win this game which will see them get to 4 points with table-toppers UAE in the Saudi Arabia vs UAE cricket match.

On the other hand, UAE have had a flawless tournament with two wins out of two games. After beating Iran by 10 wickets, they beat Kuwait by 47 runs to register a clinical win. They are currently the table-toppers and a win her will consolidate their position at the top after the Saudi Arabia vs UAE T20.

IMAGE COURTESY: UAE CRICKET TWITTER