Saurabh Tiwary's Dream11 IPL Salary Over The Years Makes For Surprising Reading

Saurabh Tiwary emerged as a force to reckon with during his stint with the Mumbai franchise under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar during the initial years of the competition. The hard-hitting batsman, who then moved to various franchises, has found his way back in the Mumbai side. Saurabh Tiwary has been impressive in the limited opportunities that have come by his way in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Saurabh Tiwary returns to Mumbai with a bang

Tiwary made a significant impact in the star-studded Mumbai batting line-up with vital contributions. He was picked ahead of Ishan Kishan in the opening contest of the competition against Chennai and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He was the top scorer in the contest, as he scored a crucial 42 off 31 deliveries.

Saurabh Tiwary Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and career

The 30-year-old cricketer was picked up by the Mumbai team for the inaugural season of the cash-rich league in 2008. As per the contract, the batsman received compensation of ₹12 lakh for his services. He was a regular feature in the team's line-up till 2010. There was a huge demand for Tiwary in the subsequent auctions, due to his fabulous performances over the years.

The Bangalore franchise paid a whopping ₹7.36 crore to rope in the Jharkhand-based batsman for the 2011 season. He spent three years with the franchise but failed to justify his hefty price tag and was eventually released after a string of underwhelming performances. He then represented the Delhi team for two years and the Pune side for in 2016, where he was paid ₹70 lakh per season.

He found his way back into the Mumbai line-up, as the franchise picked him in the 2017 auctions for ₹30 lakh. His compensation increase to ₹80 lakh for the next season, but found no buyers in the 2019 season. The Mumbai side once again showed faith in the left-handed and acquired his services for Dream11 2020 IPL for ₹50 lakh.

Saurabh Tiwary net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Saurabh Tiwary net worth stands at ₹35 crore. The major source of income for the cricketer comes from his stints in the Indian Premier League. He also receives compensation from the Jharkhand State Cricket Association for domestic competitions.

Saurabh Tiwary Dream11 IPL stats

The southpaw has featured in 88 matches in the cash-rich league over the years. He has amassed 1379 runs at an average of 27.58 in his Dream11 IPL career. He has had a decent run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, where he has scored 103 runs in 7 matches. 2010 was the cricketer's best year in the league where he scored 419 runs in 16 games.

