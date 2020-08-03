MS Dhoni Gets Ready For IPL 2020 Trip To UAE With Stunning, Younger Look On Social Media

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's self-imposed exile from cricket is finally coming to an end as he is all set to lead the team in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is set to take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The former Team India skipper has been spending time with family at his farmhouse in Ranchi following his sabbatical. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has been sharing videos and pictures of the Ranchi cricketer on Instagram, giving fans an update of his regular activities.

As MS Dhoni begins his preparation to leave for the UAE, CSK's official fan page shared a post in which MS Dhoni's new look has shocked fans. Recently, reports emerged that CSK will be arriving in UAE in the second week of August to kick off preparations for the IPL 2020,

MS Dhoni new look for the IPL 2020

In the post shared by CSK's official fan page, the former India captain has trimmed his hair and has also shaved his black beard. It has made him look younger according to many, Back in May this year, a video was posted on MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's official account that had raised eyebrows. It involved the MS Dhoni new look during the lockdown, making the cricketer virtually unrecognisable. In the video, MS Dhoni's look saw him sporting a salt and pepper look with a thick beard. However, the look was loved by his most of his fans while surprising some as well.

IPL 2020: When will IPL start?

After the start of IPL 2020 was postponed in March, cricket fans have been wondering as to when will IPL start?. The answer to the question has been finally answered with BCCI finally confirming that the upcoming edition of IPL 2020. As per the new IPL dates the tournament will take place from September 19 to November 10. According to the disclosure, the IPL 2020 matches will take place at three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to government approval.

MS Dhoni IPL career

MS Dhoni, who has been part of CSK since the inaugural 2008 edition, has led his yellow army to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. His salary for IPL 2020 season is ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million).

(COVER IMAGE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS/ INSTAGRAM)