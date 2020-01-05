SCO Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers will go head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match of Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday, January 5, 2019. The toss of the match will be flipped at 3:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 4:10 PM IST. Perth Scorchers are placed on the sixth spot in the points table as they have registered a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are at the seventh spot with a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far. The Hurricanes will try to defeat Scorchers so that they can move up in the points table. The match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Burswood, Australia.

Also Read l SAC vs NOP Dream11 NBA prediction, team, top picks and other details

SCO vs HUR game Schedule

Venue: Optus Stadium, Burswood, Australia

Date: January 05, 2019

Time: 4:10 PM IST

Also Read l AUK vs CD Dream11 Super Smash prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

SCO vs HUR Squads

Perth Scorchers Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nick Hobson, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis

SCO vs HUR top picks

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, James Faulkner, D Arcy Short, Riley Meredith

Also Read l VLD vs LEG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, and match schedule

SCO vs HUR: Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone (C), Caleb Jewell

All-Rounders: D Arcy Short (VC), James Faulkner, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan

Scorchers start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l SEV vs ATH Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details