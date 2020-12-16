SCO Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Game Preview

The Perth Scorchers will lock horns with the Melbourne Stars in Match 9 of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs STA match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST on December 16 from the University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston. Here is our SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction, SCO vs STA Dream11 team and SCO vs STA Dream11 top picks.

🙋‍♀️ if you're ready for some more #BBL10 action... pic.twitter.com/0Pfuo2u7WU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2020

SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Perth Scorchers will want to brush off all memories of their horrible first game against the Melbourne Renegades coming into the match today. A massive batting collapse - the Scorchers were 3-19 after 2.6 overs - left a little too much to do for their bowlers who only had 130 runs to defend. It only really took Shaun Marsh and skipper Aaron Finch to take the Renegades to an easy win in 16.3 overs. The Scorchers batting lineup will be buoyed by the addition of West Indian power-hitter Nicholas Pooran, who will be coming off a decent Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have had a brilliant start to the BBL 2020 campaign. After losing on their shot at their maiden BBL title by just 19 runs last season, the three-time runner ups will hope to make the finals once again and hope that the fourth time's the charm. Currently in first place after successive victories over Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, the Stars have 8 points and a net run rate of 1.218. They will be high on confidence, having Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell who have had brilliant runs in the recent series against India.

SCO vs STA playing 11 prediction

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI - Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro/Nicholas Pooran, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly

Melbourne Stars predicted playing XI - Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Clint Hinchliffe, Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa

SCO vs STA Key Players

Perth Scorchers - Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Turner

Melbourne Stars - Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile

SCO vs STA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis (VC), Hilton Cartwright, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner

All-rounder: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile

SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction

According to our SCO vs STA match prediction, the Melbourne Stars will win this match.

Note: The SCO vs STA Dream11 prediction and SCO vs STA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCO vs STA Dream11 team and SCO vs STA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Melbourne Stars Twitter

