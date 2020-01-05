Scott Boland Drops A Catch Off His Own Bowling, Still Gets The Wicket On The Same Ball

Scott Boland got second time lucky and that too in one ball during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Scott Boland gets second time lucky in one delivery

This had happened in the third over of the Perth Scorcher's run chase. Chasing a target of 181, the hosts had already lost two wickets. When Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis were looking to rebuild for the Scorchers, tragedy struck once again, and that too at the wrong time.

On the third delivery, Marsh had powerfully timed a fullish delivery from Boland. Even though it was a straight drive, the ball took a leading edge of the bat and offered a caught and bowled chance to the bowler who tried his level best to attempt it. However, he was unable to grab the ball in his follow-through as it clipped his fingers and went on to hit the stumps.

What really stood out was that Inglis standing at the non-strikers' end was outside the crease when the ball had made contact with the bowler's fingers and hit the stumps which resulted in his unfortunate dismissal.

''Well off the hand is it? It's on to the stumps and it has been given. Would you believe it? Scott Boland in his attempt just to stop the ball has ricocheted it on to the stumps and Inglis is left stranded. This is disappointing for the Scorchers. What a shot from Mitch Marsh! Hit firmly. I just question why Inglis is backing up so far?'' said the commentators on air.

It might be a dropped catch. It might be unlucky for the Scorchers. It's definitely a Bucket Moment!

Hobart Hurricanes register an eight-run win

The Hobart Hurricanes had posted 180/2 in their 20 overs after captain and wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott had won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener D'Arcy Short scored a spectacular century as he remained unbeaten on a 70-ball 103 at a strike rate of 147.14 which included three boundaries and seven maximums.

In reply, it was a case of so near yet so far for the Scorchers who had recovered exceptionally well with skipper Mitchell Marsh's enterprising innings after they were reduced to 18/3. Marsh went on to score a 36-ball 48 at a strike rate of 133.33. Nonetheless, after he was dismissed, Jhye Richardson played a solid cameo of an unbeaten 14-ball 33 at a strike rate of over 235 but it was just not enough as Perth were restricted to 172/8 as the visitors registered an eight-run win.

