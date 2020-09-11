Vitality T20 Blast NOR Vs GLO Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

Northamptonshire (NOR) will lock horns with Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Central Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Friday, September 11, 2020, at County Ground, Northampton at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire preview

The Vitality T20 Blast action on Friday will see Northamptonshire take on Gloucestershire in what will be a Central Group top of the table clash. The hosts are unbeaten in the Vitality T20 Blast so far, having won four of their five matches and are on top of the standings. The visitors have won three of their five games and will match their opponent's tally if they bag a win on Friday. The previous clash between both these teams were abandoned because of rain and each side were allotted a point each. Both teams are on par in terms of the quality at their disposal, and Northamptonshire's home advantage is likely to aid them in this clash.

GAME DAY 🏏



📅 Friday 11 September

🏟️ County Ground, Northampton

🏏 Northants

⌚ 2:30pm

🏆 Vitality Blast#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/qPRqo7W02X — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 11, 2020

NOR vs GLO live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The County Ground in Northamptonshire has been a fairly high scoring ground and one can expect the flow of runs to continue during the Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire clash. A quick outfield, short boundaries and even bounce make it a perfect recipe for batsmen to make merry. Accuweather predicts that there are very little chances of rain and one can expect significant cloud cover, meaning the pacers could generate some movement early on in the match. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering the dew that could alter the conditions later on in the match.

NOR vs GLO live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will also be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. The NOR vs GLO live streaming will also be available on the YouTube channels of Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

For NOR vs GLO live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday.

NOR vs GLO live streaming: Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos(wk), Richard Levi, Alex Wakely, Paul Stirling, Rob Keogh, Tom Sole, Luke Procter, Joshua Cobb(c), Brandon Glover, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson.

Ricardo Vasconcelos(wk), Richard Levi, Alex Wakely, Paul Stirling, Rob Keogh, Tom Sole, Luke Procter, Joshua Cobb(c), Brandon Glover, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson. Gloucestershire: James Bracey(wk), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor(c), Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne.

