Shaheen Shah Afridi Dismisses Rory Burns For Third Time In The Series; Watch Video

The third and final Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series commenced on Friday. England came into the match leading the series 1-0 and will be looking to wrap up their second consecutive Test series win. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to emerge victorious as they seek to protect their 10-year-old record of not losing a Test series against England. It was Joe Root who won the toss, with the England captain deciding to bat first.

Also Read: ICC Rankings: Shan Masood Jumps From 33rd To 19th, Chris Woakes Named 7th Best All-rounder

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses Rory Burns

Azhar Ali’s men started the final Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series on top, as Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to dismiss England opener Rory Burns. In the fifth over of the match, Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan their first breakthrough of the match. The fast bowler managed to get the ball to swing away from Rory Burns, with the out-swinging delivery catching the edge of the opener's bat.

Pakistan have their first wicket 💥



Shaheen draws an edge from Burns and England are 12/1.#ENGvPAK SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/ZFClksEjKM pic.twitter.com/sSvwiIhaq4 — ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2020

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Where To Watch 3rd Test In India And Weather Report

While the ball was dying as it reached the slip cordon, Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood managed to take a good catch which got Pakistan their first wicket of the day. Rory Burns was seen waiting for a while to check if the catch was clean. However after the dismissal was deemed legal, the England opener had to walk back to the pavilion after he was dismissed cheaply for just six runs off 13 balls.

Also Read: When Pakistan Was Accused Of Cheating In First-ever Forfeited Test On Aug 20, 2006: Watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the better of Rory Burns for the third time running

Shaheen Shah Afridi has had the better of Rory Burns in their head-to-head battle so far, dismissing him three times across the series. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/gBUgNaIEV1 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 21, 2020

The early wicket for Pakistan and Shaheen Shah Afridi also meant that the bowler has now managed to dismiss the opener for the third time in the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Shaheen Shah Afridi now has the upper hand when it comes to his battle with Rory Burns. According to Cric Viz, in 36 balls bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rory Burns, the batsman has managed to score just 18 runs, being dismissed thrice. Cric Viz also explained how Shaheen Shah Afridi has gotten the better of the opener throughout the series. The cricket intelligence company expounded how Shaheen Shah Afridi’s deliveries in and around the off stump have consistently troubled Rory Burns.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Backs Pakistan's 'determination' To Help Them 'surprise' Teams In WTC

Where to watch ENG vs Pak live streaming?

The ENG vs PAK live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. ENG vs PAK live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check England Cricket's Twitter page. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ICC