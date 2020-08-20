When Pakistan Was Accused Of Cheating In First-ever Forfeited Test On Aug 20, 2006: Watch

Pakistan team toured England in 2006 for a four-match Test series. The visiting team held a strong grip during the majority of the fourth match which was played at The Oval, London between August 17 and 20. However, the then Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq forfeited the contest to mark the first of such instance in the history of Test cricket. As a result, the match was awarded to England after Inzamam-ul-Haq’s side was accused of ball-tampering by umpire Darrell Hair.

Infamous England vs Pakistan forfeit Test match completes 14 years

Inzamam-ul-Haq recently took to his YouTube channel and revealed the inside story of the infamous Test match held in England back in 2006. The legendary batsman said that when on-field umpire Darrell Hair had penalised his side five runs for alleged ball-tampering, he went up to the Australian to find out the condition of the ball. Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that the umpire did not followed the International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines and had penalised five runs without informing him. At the time, the ex-cricketer then decided that he cannot lead his side in such a situation and his entire team halted the proceedings for 15-20 minutes to protest against the decision.

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s entire take on his decision to forfeit England vs Pakistan 2006 Test, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2006 forfeited Test match, watch video of the controversial incident

#Onthisday 20-06-2006



The first forfeited Test. Pakistan were upset after Darrell Hair docked them five runs and changed the ball after claiming they had tampered with it on the fourth day of the final Test at The Oval.

this is what happened

Thread 1@Inzamam08 pic.twitter.com/wYTL3s4lMR — Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) August 20, 2020

