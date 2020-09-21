Shaheen Shah Afridi Picks 4 Wickets In 4 Balls And ALL Of Them Clean-bowled; Watch Video

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently one of the leading bowlers for his country. The southpaw is leading Pakistan's pace attack at a tender age of 20. Shaheen Shah Afridi has already shown the world what he is capable of which is why time and again he is touted as the next Wasim Akram. The Pakistan international is currently playing in the Vitality T20 blast in England where he is representing Hampshire.

Vitality T20 Blast: Shaheen Shah Afridi picks four in four to guide his team to a consolation win

On Sunday, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a sensational spell of fast bowling in the South Group match against Middlesex. The left-arm pacer picked up 4 wickets in 4 balls to stun Middlesex and guide Hampshire to a 20-run win. The unique fact about the Shaheen Afridi 4 wickets in 4 balls spell is that the southpaw claimed each batsman's wicket by rattling their stumps. Courtesy of the Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 wickets in 4 balls spell, Hampshire managed to register just their second win of the competition.

It all started on the third delivery of the 18th over when Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a ripper to get rid of Middlesex wicketkeeper-batsman John Simpson, who was batting on 48 and was the leading run-scorer for his side. Shaheen Shah Afridi followed it up by bowling a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Steven Finn for a golden duck. Shaheen Shah Afridi repeated the same on the next two deliveries to claim the wickets of Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh.

Vitality T20 Blast: Here are the highlights of Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 wickets in 4 balls

Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 wickets in 4 balls also helped the cricketer to register his best figures (6/19) in T20 cricket. Hampshire are placed at the bottom position in the South Group Vitality T20 Blast points table and are out of the tournament. Surrey took the top place in the South Group Vitality T20 Blast points table who are followed by Sussex, Kent, Middlesex, Essex and Hampshire. According to the Vitality T20 Blast fixtures, the four quarter-finals will take place on October 1, which will be followed by semi-finals and final on October 3 in Birmingham.

IMAGE COURTESY: HAMPSHIRE CRICKET TWITTER