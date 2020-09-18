KET Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The Kent Spitfires (KET) will face off against the Essex Eagles (ESS) in a South Group league match of the Vitality Blast T20 this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on September 18 at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Here is our KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, KET vs ESS Dream11 team and probable KET vs ESS playing 11.
Currently in second place on the South Group table, Kent need just one win out of their two remaining matches to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Blast. Considering that their next match is against table-toppers Surrey, Kent will hope to seal their qualification with a quick win tonight. Sam Billings’ return to the team will provide them with the boost they need in their quest. Their form has been decent, with a record of two losses and three wins in their last five. They also have a 4-1 record over Kent from their last five meetings.
Meanwhile, Essex is in a far more precarious situation. They will need to win today’s match as well as their next fixture against Sussex to stay in contention for a place in the quarter-finals. Even if they manage to pull this off, Essex will have to say a Hail Mary and hope that other results favour them as well. After a bad start, Essex has found form, winning two matches on the trot, but this may have come a bit too late for the side.
D Bell-Drummond (C), J Cox (WK), Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen
Simon Harmer (C), Michael-Kyle Pepper(WK), Dan Lawrence, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Sam Cook, Aron Nijjar, Mattew Quinn, Jack Plom
Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings, Michael-Kyle Pepper
Batsmen: Ryan ten Doeschate, D Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley
All-rounders: Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter
Bowlers: Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Fred Klaassen
According to our KET vs ESS Dream11 prediction, the Kent Spitfires will put an end to Essex's two-on-the-trot run to win this match.
