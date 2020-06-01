Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir Need To Calm Down & Act Mature By Ending Spat: Waqar Younis

Legendary Pakistani ace Waqar Younis has urged former teammate Shahid Afridi and arch-rival Gautam Gambhir to act maturely and end their social media spat. The Shahid Afridi-Gautam Gambhir war of words dates back to their playing days and has continued post-retirement on social media, with both former cricketers taking shots at each other on a regular basis. Waqar Younis, who himself has been on the receiving end from the Twitterati in recent weeks, suggested the duo to end their spat and their long-running acrimonious social media exchanges.

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir have been part in a long-running war of words on topics ranging from politics to their own respective careers in cricket. Afridi, in his book Game Changer, claimed that former India opener Gautam Gambhir was a cross between Australian legend Don Bradman and fictional character James Bond, suggesting that the former Delhi batsman had a lot of attitude and no great records.

Responding to Shahid Afridi's comments, Gambhir said that he would personally take the former Pakistan skipper to a psychiatrist. Along with Gautam Gambhir, former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also cut ties with Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistan captain recently made unpleasant comments on the Kashmir issue and PM Narendra Modi. Incidentally, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had supported Shahid Afridi's coronavirus charity by asking people to donate to it.

Waqar Younis "The banter between Gautam Gambhir & Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. They both need to be smart, sensible, and calm down. My advise to them is to maybe meet up somewhere around the world and talk it out" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 1, 2020

Speaking on GloFans' Q20, Waqar Younis urged the former cricketers to put this thing to bed and end their social media spat. Younis added that the Shahid Afridi-Gautam Gambhir spat has been going on for way too long and people on social media are enjoying it. However, the Pakistan legend added that the duo should put an end to it or they won't be able to calm down if they meet somewhere around the world.

Waqar Younis quits Twitter: Legendary pacer calls for India-Pakistan bilateral series

Waqar Younis believes both India and Pakistan should play regular bilateral series to avoid depriving cricket lovers of both countries. Younis asked the series to be named as 'Kapil-Imran' referring to the great captains of both teams, or the Independence series and foresees the two countries playing a bilateral series in the coming years. However, Younis refrained from claiming when that will happened but hoped that it happened in either of the two countries. India last played Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2012.

However, 'Waqar Younis quits Twitter' made headlines recently since the former Pakistan captain's account was hacked, which resulted in fans going into a frenzy after the hacker liked a visually disturbing post from his account.

