Shahid Afridi Gives Babar Azam 'crucial Tip' On How To Reach Virat Kohli's Level

Pakistan saw the chinks in their armour exposed once again during the first Test against England last week. While Shan Masood and Babar Azam led the visitors to a competitive first-innings total, the second innings collapse saw them lose the Test match by three-wickets despite boasting of a 107-run lead. Babar Azam scored 69 and five in the first Test at Manchester and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistani mainstay has to make 'big runs' if he aims to become like Steve Smith or Virat Kohli.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shahid Afridi claims Babar Azam is the backbone of the Pakistan team

Speaking to BBC Sport before the second Test, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has singled out middle-order batsman Babar Azam as the mainstay of the Pakistan batting line-up. The 40-year-old said that if Babar wants to become like Root, Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith or South African AB de Villiers, then he needs to convert his fifties into centuries. Shahid Afridi further added that the 25-year-old is certainly very talented, but needs to score big runs to break into the Fab Four.

While praising the middle-order mainstay, Shahid Afridi also heaped praise on young pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The former Pakistan skipper said that the country has high expectations from both pacers and urged them to be more consistent with the ball. Shahid Afridi added that fast bowling duo are energetic and highly talented and could emulate Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis if they give their 100 per cent and enjoy the pressure which they are under.

Shahid Afridi's comments come in after former teammate Shoaib Akhtar singled out Babar Azam for criticism after the first Test match last week. Akhtar said that the 25-year-old needed to take more responsibility with his batting and win Pakistan games. The former Pakistan pacer added that Babar Azam is 'of no use to the team' if they fail to defend a 107-run lead. Shoaib Akhtar said that the 25-year-old has to come out with something good because this is not the way he can make a name for himself. Babar Azam scored 50 on the first day of the Test match, before falling in the first over on Day 2, failing to capitalise on his start.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming details

The ENG vs PAK live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)