England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd Test Match Preview

England take on Pakistan in the second Test match of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The England vs Pakistan game will take place on August 13, Thursday at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England are already 1-0 up in the three-match England vs Pakistan series and will be looking to secure the series win with a victory in the 2nd Test. Here are the details about the ENG vs PAK live streaming, ENG vs PAK live in India details, ENG vs PAK match details and where to catch the ENG vs PAK live scores.

England vs Pakistan weather report

With rain forecasted on all five days, frequent weather interruptions are expected during the Eng vs Pak 2nd Test. Chance of rain on all five days of the Test match is pegged at more than 50%, according to AccuWeather. Even when rain isn’t predicted, overcast and cloudy conditions will be prevalent. The temperatures are expected to vary from 15 degrees to 27 degrees during the course of the match.

Also Read: Javed Miandad Lashes Out At PCB For Making Ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Carry Drinks

Hot work for the lads at practice in Southampton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☀️ pic.twitter.com/vtpEncSnXx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2020

England vs Pakistan pitch report

English conditions generally favour seam bowlers and the same will be expected out of the pitch at the Ageas Bowl, particularly with the overcast conditions. However, the pitch traditionally has offered purchase for the spinners as well, particularly during the latter days of the test match. England player Moeen Ali has 17 wickets in the two Tests he has played here, suggesting that this would be a good bowling track for spinners, giving Pakistan some advantage due to the presence of Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan in their team.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Falls For Rare Duck After Scorcher From Mohammad Abbas; Watch Video

ENG vs PAK live scores: match preview

England will be looking to wrap the series up with a win in the second Test. The absence of Ben Stokes will certainly be a setback for Joe Root’s men. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hoping that their batsmen find their feet and are able to put a strong total on the scoreboard, which will allow their bowlers a fighting chance. England will be confident going into the match, having shown great grit and determination to win the 1st Test after being in precarious positions several times during the match.

Also Read: Stuart Broad Becomes 2nd Cricketer To Be Punished By Father After Kenya's Hitesh Modi

Pakistan team practice session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on the eve of second #ENGvPAK Test. pic.twitter.com/fHzDMgMawB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 12, 2020

ENG vs PAK live in India and ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket and Cricket Ireland Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode.

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Trolled By Indian Fans Online For Pro-Pak Tweet

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan likely playing XI: ENG

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

Pakistan's squad for the second England Test that begins at the Ageas Bowl Southampton tomorrow:



Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir S. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/755JDZwcWO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 12, 2020

ENG vs PAK live streaming: England vs Pakistan likely playing XI: PAK

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

Image Courtesy: instagram/englandcricket