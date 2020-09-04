Shahid Afridi Named 'icon' Player Of Pakistani-owned Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 Side

The Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 is a much-anticipated tournament that Sri Lanka Cricket is looking forward to. It was supposed to begin earlier this year but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the tournament is finally slated to be played from November 14 to December 6. The Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 will feature five teams, named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

Shahid Afridi named as icon player for Galle Gladiators

According to a recent development, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been named as the icon player for Galle Gladiators for the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. Shahid Afridi last featured in a competitive match in the PSL 2020 where he played for the Multan Sultans, turning up with fruitful performances for the team.

Galle Gladiators is owned by Nadeem Omar, who also owns the PSL 2020 franchise Quetta Gladiators. Shahid Afridi was announced as the icon player at a launch ceremony in Karachi on Wednesday. Nadeem Omar said that they have got Shahid Afridi as their icon player for Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. He stated that it is a great honour to have Shahid Afridi in their side. and that he would given the freedom to either play for the team or be its coach or serve in both capacities at the same time.

In response, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and thanked Nadeem Omar for and said that he was proud to be Galle Gladiators' icon player in Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. He also congratulated the director and owner of Omar Associates for being the first franchise owner from Pakistan in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020.

Proud to be the icon player for Galle Gladiators. I want to thank Nadeem Omar bhai and also congratulate him for being the first franchise owner from Pakistan in the #LPL. I’ll be seeing you all in 🇱🇰#GalleGladiators #SriLankaCricket #IPGGroup #RoaringToGo #LankaPremierLeague — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 3, 2020

International players such as AB De Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Matthews, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shane Watson and Shakib al Hasan could feature in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. As many as 30 international cricketers are expected to participate in the league. The inclusion of Indian players is subjected to the issuance of NOC’s by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will feature 23 matches in total as each team is likely to play a minimum of 8 and maximum of 10 games.

Shahid Afridi net worth

Shahid Afridi is one of the richest cricketers in the world and easily the richest cricketer in Pakistan. According to sportschampic.com, the Shahid Afridi net worth is 4.3 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR), which translates to USD $30 million.

