Shahid Afridi, Munaf Patel, Chris Gayle To Feature In Mega Sri Lanka Premier League Draft

The Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 is a much-anticipated tournament that Sri Lanka Cricket is looking forward to. It was supposed to begin earlier this year but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the tournament is finally slated to be played from November 14 to December 6. The Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 will feature five teams, named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Munaf Patel among others to go under the hammer on October 1

The T20 league will feature several overseas stars who are set to go under the hammer on October 1. At the Sri Lanka Premier League auction, each franchise can buy up to six international players. Overall, 30 international and 65 local cricketers will be up for grabs. Sri Lanka Cricket has shortlisted around 150 foreign cricketers and 24 of them are Pakistan players.

The prominent names who will be up for the taking at the Sri Lanka Premier League auctions include Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi Bravo, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Ravi Bopara, Colin Munro, Munaf Patel, and Vernon Philander. As reported by Geo Super, Shahid Afridi is the most expensive player in the list with a massive base price of US$ 60,000. Recently, Shahid Afridi was named as the icon player for Galle Gladiators for the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. Galle Gladiators is owned by Nadeem Omar, who also owns the PSL 2020 franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Besides Shahid Afridi, West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle former South African skipper Faf du Plessis also have a hefty price tag of US$ 60,000. Shoaib Malik has a base price of US$ 50,000 while Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, and Wahab Riaz are placed in the US$ 40,000 category. Several Pakistani players like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir among others are set to feature in the Sri Lanka Premier League.

On the other hand, former India cricketers Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar are also likely to take part in the Sri Lanka Premier League. The inclusion of Indian players is subjected to the issue of NOCs by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will feature 23 matches in total as each team is likely to play a minimum of 8 and maximum of 10 matches. The Sri Lankan board is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the league's success. Several high-profile names like Vivian Richards, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara have also reportedly been approached to be a part of Sri Lanka Premier League 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM