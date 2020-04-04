Shahid Afridi Takes Shot At PCB For Allowing Perennial Corruption In Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan cricket has been riddled with controversies relating to corruption for the better part of the last decade. From Mohammad Amir's spot-fixing scandal in 2010 to Umar Akmal's most-recent incident, the PCB fails to curb its players' attitudes and behaviours towards corrupt practices. Recently, former Pakistan all-rounder and legend Shahid Afridi expressed his views on what was lacking in the PCB.

ALSO READ | 'Shahid Afridi can be seen soon too': Harbhajan Singh trolled for mountainous photo tweet

Shahid Afridi alleges that the PCB does not set effective examples

Recently, 29-year-old batsman Umar Akmal was banned from playing in PSL 2020 after reports emerged that Akmal had failed to intimate the PCB about corrupt advances that he had received. A more recent report revealed that Akmal had not challenged the PCB's charges and had admitted that he had not followed the right protocol to deal with the happenings. According to a report by a Indian news agency, Shahid Afridi felt that such cases continue to riddle the PCB because it has not set any proper examples yet. Even in Akmal's case, Afridi believed that the PCB has another opportunity to set the right example so that other players choose to follow the right protocols.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, calls them 'huge pillars of support'

Mohammad Amir was a talented young bowler in 2010 when details emerged of him allegedly being involved in spot-fixing. Later on, the ICC banned Amir for a period of five years. Mohammad Amir made his comeback in 2015 and announced his Test retirement in 2019. Shahid Afridi elaborated how he believed that a lack of formal education among the Pakistani players attributes as a major reason behind their vulnerability to get involved in corrupt practices. Afridi suggested that the PCB can focus on grooming its players with more well-rounded knowledge than just anti-corruption codes.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh faces more backlash after defending donation to Shahid Afridi's foundation

Shahid Afridi's suggestions for Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal's career has been embroiled in controversies for its major part and Afridi suggested the 29-year-old to have a look at the kind of company he keeps. The former Pakistan all-rounder also suggested Akmal to sort his priorities out. Afridi expressed how he felt that despite Akmal's talent, his career can not continue to go on the same trajectory as right now.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh criticised for donating to Shahid Afridi's foundation for COVID-19 relief