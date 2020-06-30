Shane Lee Adds Fuel To Shane Warne-Steve Waugh 'feud' With Interesting Anecdote

Australian legendary cricketers Steve Waugh and Shane Warne haven't really had a cordial relationship since their playing days. The two were often at loggerheads and they still don't miss an opportunity to have a go at each other. Now, former Australian all-rounder, Shane Lee has revealed that Steve Waugh once referred to Shane Warne as the “the kid at school with no mates” during the 1996 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Warne vs Waugh: Shane Warne retains 'most selfish cricketer' tag for Steve Waugh due to 104 run outs stat

Warne vs Waugh: Shane Lee recalls time when Steve Waugh called Shane Warne ' the kid at school with no mates'

Shane Lee, who was part of Australia's 1996 World Cup squad as a specialist all-rounder, while speaking on the Betoota Advocate podcast, revealed that Shane Warne was nice to him during the marquee event. He talked about how Shane Warne said that it was going to be the 'Shane show'. The World Cup was held in the Indian subcontinent, which was won eventually by Sri Lanka as Arjuna Ranatunga and co. beat Australia in the final in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Warne vs Waugh: Steve Waugh responds to Shane Warne's 'most selfish cricketer' accusation coolly like ice

Shane Lee, who is the elder brother of former Australian speedster Brett Lee, claimed that Steve Waugh asked him about his equation with Shane Warne. Steve Waugh then commented by further questioning Shane Lee whether he knew of anyone in school who had no mates or friends and as a result, went behind someone who was new in school. As a result, according to Waugh, Shane Lee was the new kid in the Australian team at that time and Shane Warne was basically someone too needy for appreciation and friendship.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive makes Brett Lee's 152.5 km/hr delivery look ordinary

Warne vs Waugh: Shane Warne's comments are a reflection of himself: Steve Waugh

Not long ago, Shane Warne had labelled Steve Waugh as the 'most selfish cricketer' he has ever played with. The reason Shane Warne recently made this claim was because Australian cricket YouTuber Rob Moody had posted a video on Twitter of the Steve Waugh's involvement in 104 run outs, out of which his batting partner was dismissed 73 times. However, Steve Waugh brushed off Shane Warne's comments and made it clear that he is disinterested in the claims that the pair have a feud.

Shane Warne and Steve Waugh's bond was fractured after the former accused the latter of not trusting in him during a 1999 Test series in the West Indies, which was on the line going into the final and 5th match of the series. Warne, who was woefully out of form and combating a shoulder injury, wanted to play at any cost. However, after much deliberation, Steve Waugh vetoed Warne's exclusion as he was replaced by Stuart MacGill. Australia went on to win the match and the series.

While speaking to Nine Papers, Steve Waugh said that people keep it calling a feud, but according to him, a feud is between two people. He added that he has never started it or felt it at all so it can only be one person who has a problem in this instance. Steve Waugh further said that Shane Warne's comments are a reflection of himself, which have nothing to do with him. He also said that he didn't want to comment any further on the matter.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee discuss rules for bowlers post COVID-19; Watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU