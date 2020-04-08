Shane Warne Surprisingly Leaves Sachin Tendulkar Out In IPL's Best XI From 2008-2011

Australian cricket great Shane Warne was one of the biggest names in cthe sport to grace the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) competition. Warne did not disappoint as the Victorian ended up leading the Rajasthan Royals to becoming the inaugural champions of the IPL. In his four years of playing the Indian Premier League, Warne took 57 wickets in 55 matches. His best figures were 4/21.

Shane Warne lists down his all-time IPL XI, omits Sachin Tendulkar

Shane Warne, like many other cricketers, did an Instagram Live session with his fans on Tuesday. During this, Warne listed down his all-time favourite IPL XI. However, this team is not one that will apply to all the twelve seasons so far as Warne made it explicitly clear that he was choosing players from his own playing time (2008-2011) in the league. Here is the team Warne selected.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was already becoming a hero for Team India and in the IPL, Sharma did very well for the Deccan Chargers. The Adam Gilchrist-led team won IPL 2009 and qualified for the playoffs in 2010 and Sharma was critical to the team's performances. Rohit Sharma was then picked up by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2011 and continued to impress.

2. Virender Sehwag

While it is interesting to observe how Sachin Tendulkar was as consistent as Sehwag at the top of the order, Warne chose Virender Sehwag in his IPL XI. Sehwag was the captain of the then-Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural IPL and remained critical to the team's success. The team made the playoffs in both 2008 and 2009.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was not effective in the initial IPLs but the future Team India captain started showing his brilliance for RCB after the third season of the IPL.

4. Yuvraj Singh

Singh was the Kings XI's inaugural captain and led the team to the playoffs in 2008. While the team lost its way in the next two editions, Singh remained a good performer with the bat and the ball. He was then bought by the Pune Warriors India in 2011.

5. Yusuf Pathan

Pathan was critical to the success of the Rajasthan Royals and Warne lauded his innings in the 2008 final against CSK. The Australian also lauded Pathan's century against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2010. Pathan broke Adam Gilchrist's record to score the then-fastest IPL hundred in just 37 balls.

6. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was the captain Shane Warne defeated in the 2008 final but Dhoni continued to brilliantly lead the CSK side. By 2011, Dhoni had led CSK to two title wins.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was discovered by Shane Warne in the IPL after the youngster impressed in the Under-19 World Cup. He was picked up by the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

8. Harbhajan Singh

The spinner was a consistent performer in the Mumbai Indians camp since IPL 2008 and remained with them till IPL 2017.

9. Zaheer Khan

India's 2011 World Cup-winning bowler was also a strong performer in the IPL. He played for the Royal Challengers Banglore and the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2011.

10. Siddharth Trivedi

Trivedi had a controversial stint in the IPL but during Warne's active years, Trivedi was one of Warne's most trustworthy bowlers. He took 40 wickets from 2008 to 2011.

11. Munaf Patel

The pacer was important to Warne in his time with the Royals till 2010. He was selected by Mumbai Indians in 2011. Patel picked up 33 wickets in his first three seasons under Warne.

