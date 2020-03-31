Shane Warne Reveals Best Australian, English Captains After Picking All-time Ashes XI

In an Instagram live session on Tuesday, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne recently named his greatest Ashes XI which includes players he played with or against during his illustrious international cricket journey from 1992-2007. The legendary leg-spinner also picked his greatest England XI and greatest Australian XI sides. In his greatest England Test XI, Warne picked former English skipper Michael Vaughan as the captain of the team.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan States The Feat India Need To Achieve To Be Called 'a Great Test Team'

Shane Warne lauds Michael Vaughan for Ashes 2005 win in England

Shane Warne was part of the Australian side that incredibly lost the Ashes 2005 in England. Michael Vaughan was the captain of the English team that regained the urn after a gap of 18 years. Apart from his leadership skills in the series, Michael Vaughan also led with the bat as the right-hander scored 326 runs across five Tests of the 2005 edition.

While picking Michael Vaughan as the captain of his personal greatest England XI, Shane Warne revealed that the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper was the “best England captain” he has ever played against. He also picked attacking England batsman Kevin Pietersen in his side. Both Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen faced each other in two Ashes series. Pietersen was one of the trump cards of England’s 2005 win as the dashing batsman ended up as the top-scorer in his debut series with 473 runs.

Shane Warne’s greatest England XI: Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart, Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Dareen Gough, Steve Harmison and James Anderson.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen BRUTALLY Trolls Ahmed Shahzad In Live Video, Fans Go Berserk: Watch

Ricky Ponting, Allan Border grab top honours in Shane Warne’s Australian XI

In his greatest Australian Test XI, Shane Warne picked former cricketer Allan Border as the leader of the side over the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, under whose captaincy he played during the second half of his career. Ricky Ponting is widely considered to be among the greatest batsmen of all time, so it is no surprise to see him making a cut into Warne’s playing XI atleast as his No.3.

Shane Warne’s greatest Australian XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, Glenn McGrath and Merv Hughes.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting And Shane Warne To Lead Relief Match For Australian Bushfires

Shane Warne’s greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough and Glenn McGrath.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Reveals Shane Warne Is Scared Of Brett Lee Ahead Of Australia Legends Game

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Calls Indian Fans 'muppets' After Facing Backlash Over 'shambles' Tweet