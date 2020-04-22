Virat Kohli Talks About 'crying For Hours' When Dropped From Delhi Team During His Teens

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli's consistency and his ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. Over the last decade, Virat Kohli has created, as well as, broken a plethora of records. In the last decade, there is hardly any list of batting records where Virat Kohli doesn't feature.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle predicts IPL could replace T20 World Cup after Australia's financial crisis

Virat Kohli reveals how he was inconsolable after his rejection from the state team

However, Virat Kohli's journey wasn't easy initially as it is his sheer determination and hard work that has made him reach where he is today. In an Instagram live session alongside wife Anushka Sharma, where the power couple was speaking about their lives and careers, Virat Kohli revealed how he had cried for hours after he was rejected from his state's team.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic scenes in these Bollywood movies will melt your heart

Virat Kohli revealed that the first time when he was rejected in his state selections, he just cried and cried till 3 in the morning. He added that he couldn't believe it because he had been scoring runs and everything was going perfect for him. Virat Kohli further said that he performed consistently till he reached that stage, only to be rejected.

Virat Kohli also said that he couldn't make sense of it as he kept asking his coach about his rejection for two hours. But Virat Kohli added that when there is passion and commitment, motivation comes back to you. Virat Kohli eventually made his debut for Delhi in 2006 and went on to make his India debut two years later in an ODI against Sri Lanka. Since then, Kohli has smashed all records and is the leading run-scorer of the last decade across all formats.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Shane Watson fires memorable 101 vs current IPL team CSK on April 22, 2013; watch video

Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma for improving his temper

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017 and the couple is one of the most celebrated couples in the country, being constantly under the limelight. Kohli credited wife Anushka Sharma for improving his temper and making him a calm person. Kohli, who first met Bollywood star Anushka Sharma while featuring together for a shampoo advertisment in 2013, said that ever since he and Anushka Sharma were together, his impatience has reduced to a huge extent.

Kohli further praised wife Anushka Sharma by saying that the learnings from one another that they have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations, has really inspired him to fight it out. He added that even when things are tough, one has to swallow their ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting their way out and eventually one will find a way.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Mohammed Shami feels IPL has improved his bowling courtesy Wasim Akram and Zaheer Khan

IMAGE COURTESY: REPUBLIC TWITTER HANDLE