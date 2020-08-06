Shane Warne Trolled By Fans After Robert Key's Wife Likes Leg-spinner's Fragrance Brand

Former Australian captain Shane Warne recently became the latest celebrity to launch his fragrance brand. The legendary spinner took to his social media to announce the launch of his “SW23” fragrance brand. While launching the debut fragrance of the Warne perfume brand, the player disclosed that all the profits will go to the voluntary organization ‘My Room”, which helps children with cancer. However, ever since the Warne perfume brand has been launched, the player has been trolled by fans online. Now a hilarious interaction between Robert Key and Shane Warne has made its way to Twitter as well, with Mark Waugh also chipping in to troll the player.

Warne perfume brand: Player trolled by fans after launching his own fragrance

For when you want to smell like Midori and lemonade with a side of Hawaiian pizza — JP (@JenPryor1) August 4, 2020

As soon as the Warne perfume brand was announced, cricket fans from all over the world took turns to mock the product. Fans also cheekily suggested the different fragrances which could be part of the Warne perfume brand, poking fun at his decision to launch his own fragrance. One fan tweeted that perfume may smell similar to flat beer and cigarette butts. Another fan referred to the player’s cricketing career, saying the fragrance will smell like linseed oil, willow and leather.

Robert Key’s wife likes Warne perfume brand, player gets trolled online

I aim to please mate & glad the wife likes it on you !!!!!! Hope you had a good night 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QKCMgQztel — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 6, 2020

While fans were cautious about Warne’s perfume brand, former English cricketer Robert Key took to Twitter to lend his support to the perfume. Sharing a picture of Shane Warne’s perfume, Key wrote about how when he wore the perfume, his wife told him that he smelled nice. Shane Warne reacted to the praise as well, tweeting that he aims to please. The spinner later joked that he hoped that plyer had a good night and that he was glad that Key’s wife liked the perfume on him.

Is it the ham and pineapple pizza fragrance or lasagne.🤪 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) August 6, 2020

Soon after the interaction between Warne and Key took place online, cricket fans and a certain cricketer were quick to come up with funny comments. Mark Waugh questioned on whether Shane Warne’s perfume smelled like pineapple pizza or lasagne. Another fan claimed that the perfume smells like the sweet smell of somehow who has bowled 40 overs on a hot Indian day. Fans also trolled Warne for the fact that Key’s wife liked the perfume.

"They've done studies, you know. It works 60% of the time, every time." pic.twitter.com/3eMs1oSeUw — Arvind Hickman (@ArvindHickman) August 6, 2020

How much is Shane Warne net worth?

The player’s perfume brand is one of the latest initiatives that show the leg spinners business acumen. Despite retiring from international cricket, the player has seen his net worth increase over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Shane Warne’s net worth is pegged at $50 million.

Warne wickets roundup

Shane Warne is regarded as one of the best spinners to ever play the game. Known for turning the ball a long way, Shane Warne’s wickets record speaks for himself. The player picked up more than a 1000 international wickets. Out of all the Warne wickets, the most famous one is the ball dubbed as the ‘Warne ball of the century’. You can check out the ‘Warne ball of the century' here.

Disclaimer: The above Shane Warne net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

