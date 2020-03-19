Shane Warne's Gin Brand To Produce Hand Sanitizers For Providing Aid In Coronavirus Relief

In the world's current fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), legendary Australian bowler Shane Warne has put his foot down to use his resources to help the people of Australia. Since the rapid spreading of the novel coronavirus, hand sanitizer availability has been heavily affected as the alcohol-based solution remains a high-priority requirement in both, health facilities and homes. Here is how Shane Warne has decided to help the cause.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma hits out at trolls mocking coronavirus

IPL Postponed: Shane Warne's SevenZeroEight Gin Distillery to produce hand sanitizer

Australian spin legend Shane Warne and a few other investors came together recently to create a brand of gin called "SevenZeroEight". The brand, which is named after the number of Test wickets taken by the Australian great, also received a gold medal at the recent Australian Gin Awards. The brand will now be temporarily stopping production of consumable alcohol and its focus will shift towards providing two Western Australia hospitals with 70% alcohol hand sanitizer. The move by Warne's company was made after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged companies to help out with reducing the shortage of medical supplies.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

SevenZeroEight will now solely be producing hand sanitizer till the need exists and here is the declaration that the brand made on Warne's Instagram.

ALSO READ | BCCI set to lose ₹3,869.5 crore in broadcast revenues if IPL 2020 gets cancelled: Report

IPL Postponed: Shane Warne will have to wait before coming back to India

Shane Warne has served as the head mentor of his team, the Rajasthan Royals, since 2018. Warne was supposed to head back to India as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to begin on March 29, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world's biggest cricket tournament has been pushed back to a date beyond April 15. Warne recently made a tweet after he was unsure of the IPL's new schedule.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers joining IPL 2020 and The Hundred in doubt