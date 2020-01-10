Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals How He Used To Steal Others' Bats From Dressing Room

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top bowlers in world cricket at present in the shorter formats of the game. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through ranks since his inclusion in India's ODI and T20I teams in 2017. Virat Kohli and the team management pinned their hopes on him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav both have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been spot on as he has delivered almost everywhere irrespective of the conditions. He has already proved himself in South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand in addition to doing really well at home. The leg-spinner is currently with the Indian team that is involved in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The wrist-spinner has not yet managed to play his first game for the year 2020 as he was benched against the Lankans in the first two T20Is.

Ind vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal attends ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Yuzvendra Chahal was in attendance at the popular comedy show alongside seasoned spinner Piyush Chawla. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is the host of the show. Sharma asked a hysterical question to Yuzvendra Chahal about not stealing the bats of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli since it might have helped him to score some good runs for India in matches.

In response, Yuzvendra Chahal said that he has done so in the past. He added that the bats were distributed in the team according to the batting talents of the players. Chahal added that he always observed which player got the lightest of all the bats and used to use them in matches. The players were also aware that he would take the bat with him when his turn came in batting. Chahal that he always looks for the opportunity and steals a light bat when no one is seeing him do so.

Ind vs SL: India will look to clinch the series

Meanwhile, India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The final T20I will be played on January 10 in Pune. Yuzvendra Chahal remains unlikely to be selected for the match.

