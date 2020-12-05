Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Makes It To Top Twitter Trends As Fans Wish 'Gabbar' On Turning 35

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan turned 35 on December 5, with the cricketer celebrating his birthday in Australia. The opening batsman is part of the limited-overs side touring in Australia currently, and will next be seen playing in the India vs Australia 2nd T20I. On the occasion of Shikhar Dhawan birthday, many fans and members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish the star, with the star’s birthday trending on Twitter as well.

Shikhar Dhawan birthday wishes flood the internet

Many many happy returns of the day @SDhawan25! Have a great one brother! Enjoy your day! Good luck for everything! pic.twitter.com/ko8yJVTuq8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 5, 2020

Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25! Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under! 👍👊 pic.twitter.com/dRsdbiq9cL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2020

Many cricketers took to social media to make their Shikhar Dhawan birthday wishes, with Yuvraj Singh using Dhawan’s iconic nickname while wishing the cricketer. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan has a multitude of nicknames to his name, from “Gabbar” to “Jatt Ji” amongst others.

Staying true to his persona, former opener Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious Shikhar Dhawan birthday wish, as he posted a throwback picture of the opening batsman. Other cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Gautam Gambhir, as well as the ICC and the BCCI, shared posters and Shikhar Dhawan birthday wishes online as well.

Fastest Test century on debut 👌

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in ICC tournaments 👍

9,712 international runs and 24 tons 💪



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's swashbuckling batsman @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Let's relive his stroke-filled ton against Sri Lanka 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2020

Fans make Shikhar Dhawan birthday trend on Twitter

Apart from the cricket fraternity, many fans of the opening batsman flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes for the cricketer as well. Many fans shared hilarious memes featuring the Delhi batsman, while others reminisced the cricketer’s stats on his birthday. Others also shared highlight reels from Shikhar Dhawan’s top knocks, as they called him the champion of ICC tournaments.

Happiestt birthday shikhar dhawan❤The one who entertains with his bat😍The one has many records😄The one who dint get appreciations he deserved ....whatever happens...DHAWANIAN for lyf✌🔥#HappyBirthdayDhawan pic.twitter.com/IGaOthKmIK — Shruthi2128 (@Shruthi2128) December 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC ODI tournaments:



2013 CT: Scored Century

2015 WC: Scored Century

2017 CT: Scored Century

2019 WC: Scored Century



Happy Birthday Gabbar 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 5, 2020

How much is Shikhar Dhawan net worth?

Shikhar Dhawan’s immense popularity both on and off the pitch has seen his net worth increase massively over the years. While the cricketer earns a major source of his income from the BCCI and IPL contracts, he also appears in several advertisements. According to CA Knowledge, the 35-year-old has a net worth of around INR 96 crore. The cricketer also endorses several brands such as TATA Altroz, Stance Beam, Samsung, amongst others.

Shikhar Dhawan wife and kids: More on Aesha Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is married to Aesha Mukherjee, with the couple famously introduced to each other by their mutual friend and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. After knowing each other for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and have a son Zoravar. Aesha Dhawan is a trained kickboxer and a public speaker and is often seen accompanying the batsman at matches. The cricketer’s family is often seen spending time together at the Shikhar Dhawan house, with many clips of them going viral on social media.

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20?

Shikhar Dhawan will next be seen in action during the India vs Australia 2nd T20. The match will be played on Sunday, December 6 at 1:40 PM at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shikhar Dhawan is due a big score in the India vs Australia series, and fans will waiting for a special knock from the opening batsman after his birthday. Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia 2nd T20 on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website.

