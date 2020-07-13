Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Son To Impress Wife Aesha, Yuzi Chahal Trolls Him: Watch

Several cricketers have been using social media to update their fans on their routines during the lockdown. Cricketers have also been sharing pictures with their families. One such cricketer is Delhi Capitals and India player Shikhar Dhawan. The opening batsman has been regularly sharing what he is up to with his fans.

The latest video shared by the opening batsman has shared an insight into what goes on inside the Shikhar Dhawan house. During the lockdown, the camaraderie between the cricketers has also been on the show, with many of them pulling each other’s legs and leaving their fans in splits with their social media antics.

Shikhar Dhawan shares dancing video online

The left-handed batsman took to Instagram to share a video. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen dancing with his son Zorawar. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen dancing together on the hit Punjabi song “Aaja Nachle”. While Shikhar Dhawan is dancing happily with his son, the pair attempt to convince Aesha Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan's wife to join in as well.

However, despite the best efforts of Shikhar Dhawan and Zorawar, Aesha stayed glued to the couch, watching the two continue their dance. While sharing the video, the Delhi Capitals player wrote that his son’s support is necessary to convince his wife. The player also shared the laughing and wink emojis, while also using the #Gabbargyaan hashtag on his Instagram post.

This is not the first time Shikhar Dhawan has given a sneak peek into his life online. The Delhi Capitals player has been regularly sharing pictures with his family, in which the Shikhar Dhawan house is also visible in the background. The Delhi Capitals player had recently revealed that he had resumed training with an Instagram post. In the post, the player can be seen training and the Shikhar Dhawan house with the help of a home trainer.

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Shikhar Dhawan for dancing video

While the video was loved by fans, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the opportunity to troll Shikhar Dhawan. The 29-year-old was quick to point out how the pair’s attempts to get Shikhar Dhawan's wife to dance failed miserably. Tagging both the opening batsman as well as Aesha, Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolled him by sayiing that Zorawar will take the side of his mother for sure. Yuzvendra Chahal topped his reply with a couple of laughing emojis as well. This is not the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has trolled his teammates online. The RCB player is known for being comical on social media and is regularly seen posting funny comments on other cricketer’s posts.

Image Courtesy: instagram/shikhardofficial