Shikhar Dhawan Generously Donates Modular Toilets To Pakistani Hindu Refugees In Delhi

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the country to a standstill. There have been more than 700,000 cases of people in India who have tested positive for the disease. Many celebrities have been coming forward and donating generously to fight against COVID-19. Sports stars are also donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country.

Shikhar Dhawan shows generous side, donates modular toilets and cricket kits to Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, among many others took care of the poor and needy people as well as donated essential supplies in their best capacity. Now, joining the bandwagon is India opener, Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has come forward to help Hindu refugees from Pakistan in Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan visited the camp set in Adarsh Nagar in Delhi and donated modular toilets to Pakistani Hindu refugees. The Delhi lad also spent some time with the people and gifted a few cricket kits courtesy Kookaburra to the children in the camp. In fact, Shikhar Dhawan also promised to help the Pakistani Hindu refugees with anything that they require.

Aggressive opening batsmen for Indian Cricket team @SDhawan25 visited Adarsh Nagar Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp today and donated modular toilets. He expressed his concerns for Hindu Refugees & promised to help them. @HariomSahoo1 bhai is running this refugee camp since 8 years. pic.twitter.com/q81wIHX4kQ — Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) July 4, 2020

Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me 🙏🏼@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @sanjaysherpuria pic.twitter.com/YdwPmFXSrk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 4, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

The Shikhar Dhawan net worth stands at an estimated ₹92.5 crore, as reported by Networthopedia and Kreedon. The Shikhar Dhawan net worth also boasts a number of sponsorship deals and has endorsed brands like Boat, Ramsons, GS Caltex and more. Shikhar Dhawan is also the brand ambassador of Alcis Sports and DaOne, which is his own home decor brand. He has also appeared in advertisements campaigns for Lays, Oppo and Nerolac. However, his exact earnings from endorsements have not been revealed.

Shikhar Dhawan family

Shikhar Dhawan is married to Ayesha Mukherjee, who is an Indian blogger and a trained kickboxer from Kolkata. The duo met each other in 2012 through mutual friend Harbhajan Singh, who is another popular Indian cricketer. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman, but later got divorced. Ayesha has two daughters, Aliyah and Rhea from her previous marriage. In 2014, Ayesha gave birth to a son named Zoravar.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHIKHAR DHAWAN TWITTER