Shikhar Dhawan Has Heart-in-mouth Moment As Caught Ball threatens To Pop Out Of His Hands

Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, and while doing so took a catch during which he'd have had his heart in his mouth.

Shikhar Dhawan almost drops a catch at the boundary

The incident happened during the 14th over of the first innings which was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. On the second delivery of that over, the chinaman bowler had bowled one outside the off-stump as Kusal Perera looked to dispatch him into the stands. The left-hander had timed the ball well and it appeared that the batsman would get the desired result.

However, Shikhar Dhawan covered some distance, moved to his right and looked to take a catch. The ball almost popped out of his hands during the followthrough but he held on to it tightly as a dangerous-looking Perera was dismissed for a 28-ball 34. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Perera was also the top-scorer for the visitors who were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling effort by the Indian bowlers.

Who will draw first blood?

Both teams will be eager to get off to a winning start in the second T20I after the previous match was abandoned due to rain in Assam without a ball being bowled. The Men In Blue will be hoping to register a hat-trick of T20I series win after having got the better of Bangladesh and West Indies. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after having whitewashed Pakistan, who are the top-ranked side in the game's shortest format.

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing series while skipper Virat Kohli will look to add some precious runs under his belt as India start their preparations for the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

