Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir Recall Arun Jaitley's Impact On First Death Anniversary

On the occasion of Arun Jaitley’s first death anniversary, several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to remember the iconic public figure. In addition to being a well-respected politician, Arun Jaitley was also an avid cricket lover. Arun Jaitley had taken over as the President the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in 1999.

During his time, the administrator was credited with transforming the fortunes of Delhi as he helped in driving out corruption. His efforts as President also showed results on the field, as Delhi won the Ranji Trophy in 2008 after a gap of 16 years. Later, Arun Jaitley also served as Vice-President of the BCCI. On his death anniversary, several cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir remembered Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley death anniversary: cricketers remember Arun Jaitley

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji today. A great leader who made an incredible contribution to the country and Delhi Cricket 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DtAo3Dn4wL — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2020

Ravi Shastri was one of the first cricketers to remember Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, penning down an emotional tribute for him. Several other cricketers, such as Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir followed suit, taking to social media to write messages. Sharing a quote by Arun Jaitley in which he talked about how one can execute their ideas and intentions and serve people if they join politics, Gautam Gambhir mentioned how he will always be remembered.

Gautam Gambhir, who is now a Member of Parliament himself, also wrote that Arun Jaitley’s words continue to inspire millions like him even now. Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter to remember Arun Jaitley. Sharing a picture of him, Shikhar Dhawan tweeted that Arun Jaitley was a great leader who made an incredible contribution to the country and Delhi cricket.

“You can execute your ideas and intentions to serve people into actions, if you join politics”. These words by late Shri #ArunJaitley Ji will always be with me. His dedication to public service inspires millions like me. You will always be remembered sir! pic.twitter.com/i67dRmTeg3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2020

Many have talked about Jaitley contribution to cricket in the past

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

Previously, several cricketers hailing from Delhi have talked about the impact Arun Jaitley had on them during their younger days. When Arun Jaitley passed away last year, Gautam Gambhir had referred to him as a father figure, talking about how Arun Jaitley helped him discover his identity. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli had shared an interesting anecdote about his interactions with Arun Jaitley. Virat Kohli had written that when the batsman’s father had passed away in 2006, Arun Jaitely had personally visited the cricketer's home to pay his condolences.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home & pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 24, 2019

Talking about his contributions to Delhi cricket, Virender Sehwag had revealed that Arun Jaitley used to do a lot for needy cricketers. Sehwag explained how the former BCCI Vice-President helped organize travel for young cricketers, help them get jobs and meet their medical expenses. After Arun Jaitley’s demise, the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium at Delhi was renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in honour of the public figure. Several members of the Indian cricket team had also attended the event, in which Virat Kohli was seen in an emotional mood as he remembered Arun Jaitley.

