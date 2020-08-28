Shikhar Dhawan Sings Bobby Classic To Explain Frustrating Situation Under Quarantine

The Indian Premier League franchises have landed in the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The teams are undergoing a mandatory quarantine period before they hit the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival that is set to commence on September 19. The major challenge players, support staff and match officials could face mentally is to spend time in quarantine with so many guidelines on the table.

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan lip-syncs Bobby classic to explain his situation in the UAE

All the IPL 2020 personnel have to stay in their rooms for at least 7 days after landing in UAE only after which they will be able to hit the field. They will also have to undergo several rounds of testing before starting with their outdoor training. However, it seems like Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is bored of being quarantined and cannot wait to get back to the field.

The southpaw took to Instagram and shared a reel where he can be seen lip-syncing the classic song Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho from the Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby. Rishi Kapoor featured in Bobby alongside debutant Dimple Kapadia that released in 1973. The musical romance film became a massive hit and Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia were lauded for their performances.

Shikhar Dhawan specifically used this song to explain his frustration of not being able to get out of the room to train. The Delhi lad made the video even more interesting by choosing to wear his Delhi Capitals kit (pads, gloves and bat) while lip-syncing the song. Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video, "Still can’t open my room #quarantine 2 days to go. Cannot wait".

Delhi Capitals reached the UAE on Sunday, August 23, for the mandatory 7-day quarantine before they hit the field to train for IPL 2020. Several franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others had already reached the Middle East, making Capitals few of the last to arrive. The Shreyas Iyer-led young side, which is yet to win the IPL, will hope to lay their hands on the coveted trophy this year.

Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM