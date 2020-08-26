Shikhar Dhawan Turns To Traditional Surya Namaskars To Keep Fit For IPL 2020; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, along with the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, have touched ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The players are currently adhering to the biosecurity norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will then take to training sessions accordingly. As the Delhi Capitals players continue their initial stay in a Dubai hotel, Shikhar Dhawan seems to be making use of his indoor quarantine time by performing yoga.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Credits THIS Ex-Indian Superstar For Moving To Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan “learning yoga and improving posture” ahead of IPL 2020

On Wednesday, August 26, Shikhar Dhawan took to his social media account and shared a 59-second video of himself performing Surya Namaskars. Apart from sharing his yoga recital with his fans and followers, the veteran Indian cricketer also wrote “Learning yoga and improving my posture with daily practice” in the caption. The cricketer is already a yoga enthusiast as he recently announced his investment in an Indian yoga-wellness startup Sarva.

Shikhar Dhawan performs yoga in his latest video, watch

Learning yoga and improving my posture with daily practice 🧘‍♂️ @sarvayogastudio #WeAreSarva pic.twitter.com/zmzXm884J5 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 26, 2020

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Returns To Batting Practice In The Nets After 4 Months; Watch Video

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020 season

In IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan will play alongside several of his Team India colleagues like Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Additionally, he will also be joined by a few newcomers to the franchise like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the much-awaited season -

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir Recall Arun Jaitley's Impact On First Death Anniversary

Shikhar Dhawan net worth

According to networthclub.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth is estimated to be approximately US$15 million (i.e. ₹114 crore). Some of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth comprises of his earnings from the BCCI as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes revenue through his investment in yoga-wellness startup Sarva and income from various commercial deals with brands like Lays, Oppo and Nerolac.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2020 salary for Delhi Capitals

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Shikhar Dhawan became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi Capitals. The franchise retained the opening batsman for US$730,000 (i.e. ₹5.2 crore) for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Shikhar Dhawan first joined the Delhi Capitals camp in IPL 2019 after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Confirm Dubai As IPL 2020 Base With Checking Into Top Hotel; Watch Video

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary for Delhi Capitals information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary figures.

Image credits: Shikhar Dhawan Twitter