Shikhar Dhawan To Miss Out On T20I Series Against NZ, Remains In Doubt For ODIs As Well

India opener's Shikhar Dhawan's misfortunes continue as the flamboyant batsman has sustained another injury and will miss the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. Dhawan was ruled out in last year's 50-over World Cup after he sustained a thumb injury, followed by a knee injury near the end of the year. He had only made a comeback into Team India for the Australia ODIs when he injured his shoulder in the final ODI at Bengaluru.

Shikhar Dhawan to miss out on the NZ T20Is

Shikhar Dhawan tried to make a dedicated save in the first innings of the final ODI at Bengaluru when he injured his shoulder. He was taken off the field and spotted in a sling later. Multiple reports are now revealing that Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury and he has not left with the Indian team for New Zealand.

The BCCI has not announced any replacements yet and there is no word on whether Dhawan will be fit for the ODIs, which will succeed the T20Is. Dhawan's form and place in the team would be of high importance as the team's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup will hit full speed in New Zealand.

India on route to winning another T20 World Cup?

India are the inaugural holders of the T20 World Cup but the Men in Blue have not been able to get their hands on the trophy since 2007 despite a string of impressive performances. All this may change as Virat Kohli's men go Down Under in October this year. The New Zealand tour seems very focused on T20Is and both teams will look to capitalise on getting their combinations right. The series will consist of 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. Here is the schedule for the T20I series along with Team India's squad.

1st T20I - January 24 - 12:30 PM

2nd T20I - January 26 - 12:30 PM

3rd T20I - January 29 - 12:30 PM

4th T20I - January 31 - 12:30 PM

5th T20I - February 2 - 12:30 PM

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

