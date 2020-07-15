Shoaib Akhtar Trolled By Indian Fan For Wishing Amitabh Bachchan, Shuts Him Up In Style

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has a habit of being in the news. Akhtar is immensely active on social media and keeps on sharing his views with his followers. The veteran cricketer has time and again silenced his critics with savage replies. On Saturday, Akhtar once again shut an Indian fan for questioning his wish for Amitabh Bachchan.

Shoaib Akhtar had recently sent his best wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, hoping for their speedy recovery. The Bollywood duo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday. In fact, three generations of the Bachchan family have contracted the virus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's wife and daughter Aaradhya were also stricken with COVID-19.

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

However, Shoaib Akhtar's wish for Amitabh Bachchan didn't go down well with one of the Twitter users. The Twitter user criticized Shoaib Akhtar and wrote, “Across the border terrorists rehte hain..nhi chahye koi bhi speedy recovery wali dua.” But Shoaib Akhtar didn't lose his calm with the mean comment that tried to incite hate. In response, Shoaib Akhtar gave a strong message and also extended blessings to the user.

Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :)

Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Shahid Afridi wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

The news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus sent shockwaves across the country as coronavirus cases in India continue to rise rapidly. Subsequently, wishes have poured in from all across the country. Now, Shahid Afridi has also sent his best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan and family. On Sunday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to send his regards to the father-son duo and hoped that they recover soon from the coronavirus.

Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2020

Around a month ago, Shahid Afridi himself had tested positive for COVID-19. Shahid Afridi had confirmed the same through on Twitter. However, the veteran all-rounder has managed to recover, much to the delight of his fans and well-wishers. Besides Shahid Afridi, a number of Pakistan cricketers also tested positive for COVID-19. Many of them recovered in time and are in the UK for the Test and T20I series that will commence next month.

