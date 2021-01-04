Virat Kohli's 'social Media Engagement' Value DOUBLE Than Sachin Tendulkar And MS Dhoni

Social media has become an integral part of an Indian cricketer's life, considering the digital advancements in the country. Their reach on such platforms is an added advantage when it comes to their brand endorsements. Moreover, they also utilize the space to connect with their fans and followers. The engagement that a cricketer garners on social media is also a barometer for their popularity. According to a recently conducted survey, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli leads the charts amongst sportspersons in the country.

Virat Kohli trumps fellow cricketers in terms of social media engagement

As per Checkbrand, which is an online sentiment analysis company that analyzes a brand based on several parameters, Virat Kohli's brand value based on his engagement, stands at ₹328 crore for the period August-October 2020. The star cricketer enjoys immense popularity in the country, and his social media engagement testifies the same. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar occupies the second spot with a brand value of ₹167 crore.

ALSO READ | BCCI's Bio-bubble Concerns Addressed By CA, Home Board Provides Update On Brisbane Test

Apart from these two cricketers, it is MS Dhoni who has the next best figure when it comes to his brand value. Based on the ex-India captain's social media followers and engagement, his value for the time-period is said to be ₹124 crore. Notably, Virat Kohli is considerably ahead of both Tendulkar and Dhoni as per the analysis. Here is a look at the overall net worth of Kohli and Tendulkar.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Play Under Priyam Garg In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Virat Kohli net worth

Kohli's overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum. The player is believed to charge a stellar amount for promotional campaigns on his social media accounts considering his humongous fan base.

ALSO READ | Marcus Stoinis Thrills Indian Fans With Blistering 55-ball 97 In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM Pens, and more.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS 2020: Indians Hit Back In Style At Pakistani Trolls Targeting Team's Cricketers

Image source: AP

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.