Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar Urged By Pakistan Cricket Fans To Speak Up Against PUBG Ban

Ever since popular game online multiplayer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned by Pakistan on July 1, the news of the PUBG ban has been consistently making headlines. The PUBG ban was first issued by the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after it received complaints from parents that children were getting addicted to the games. However, despite a Pakistani court on Friday suspending the ban, PUBG continues to remain banned in the country, much to the furore of Pakistani gamers.

In a desperate attempt to make their voices heard, Pakistan citizens, as well as cricket fans, have now started requesting Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik to raise their voices against the PUBG ban. Even Imran Khan’s social media handles were flooded with messages asking the Prime Minister to restore the game, with #ImranKhanPUBGKholo trending on Twitter.

Raise voice for pubg @shoaib100mph — Muhammad mustafa (@Muhamma24895897) July 27, 2020

Imran Khan flooded with requests to reverse PUBG ban

#ImranKhanPUBGKholo sir kuch Bolden youth k liye — hyder (@Alexxaaaa2) July 27, 2020

Pakistan PUBG fans first aimed their requests at Prime Minister Imran Khan, with many fans requesting the PM to reverse the PUBG fan. While some tweets directed at Imran Khan were filled with anger, others expressed disappointment that the leader had ignored the plight of young Pakistanis. Several fans also shared tweets about how the PUBG ban is affecting the livelihood of some Pakistani gamers, as they used to earn via their PUBG live streams.

Another fan wrote how the 1992 Cricket World Cup winning captain hasn’t spoken about the issue for more than 27 days and that he is failing the expectations of young Pakistanis who had voted him into power. Each tweet directed at Imran Khan was also accompanied with the #ImranKhanPUBGKholo tag.

Fans ask Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik to speak on PUBG ban as well

Later, it looked like Pakistani cricket fans and games also appealed to former cricketers Shoaib Malik and Shoaib Akhtar to speak on the issue. Fans replied to their most recent posts, asking them to speak up about the PUBG ban. On a post shared by Shoaib Akhtar wishing former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, hundreds commented, asking Shoaib Akhtar to refer to the PUBG ban. Tweets ranged from asking Shoaib Akhtar to tweet about the issue, while others asked the former cricketer to raise their voices.

Lol atleast raise voice then for Pakistan's future , since they're focussed on banning shit rather than investing in them. Putting quotes mean no shit. — chupbaysamosay (@areeshamanj) July 28, 2020

Say something to lift the shitty ban on pubg plz . Do support us !! The way we supported u plz . — Mubashir Ahmad (@Mubashir20119) July 28, 2020

Similar comments could be seen on Shoaib Malik’s most recent post as well. After Shoaib Malik tweeted a picture of himself with a quote, a fan tweeted commented that the cricketer should rather raise his voice for Pakistan’s future and speak about the government banning PUBG. Another fan wrote how he hopes that Shoaib Malik will support them by speaking up on the issue. Several fans shared memes as well, tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan on the posts.

