Shreyas Gopal Hails RCB's Virat Kohli, De Villiers, Calls Them 'Destructive & Versatile'

Ahead of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royal's leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal said that he gets jitters when he is bowling to Royal Challengers Bangalore's big guns, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and further highlighted how versatile and destructive they are. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have established as one of the most consistent and attacking partnerships in IPL history.

Emphasising on the experience of the dynamic duo, the 27-year-old stated that even the best of bowlers can only assess the condition on a particular day and bowl to the best of their abilities. He further added that to bowl and play against them, would be his biggest privilege.

“They are so destructive and versatile in their game that I get jitters while bowling to them even though I have got them out many times. They are probably two players against whom you cannot really come out with a plan,” Shreyas Gopal said to TNN.

“You can only try and assess conditions on that particular day, try and assess the wicket on that particular day and back your skills to the best of your abilities. And that’s about it. To bowl and play against them is the biggest privilege,” he added.

Virat and AB's heroic for RCB

Kohli and de Villiers have scored a truckload of runs for the franchise and the duo are in a fair distance of achieving a milestone just amongst themselves. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have established as one of the most consistent and attacking partnerships in IPL history. Team India and RCB skipper finds himself at the top of the list of leading run-scorers in the IPL, while de Villiers also finds himself in the top 10 run-getters of the competition.

The dynamic duo have totalled a whopping 9,551 runs during their respective careers and the IPL 2020 will likely see them breach the 10k barrier. The tally includes their run-scoring feats in the now-defunct Champions League T20. In the IPL, the RCB duo have smashed 9236 runs in just 303 matches. The RCB duo have scored 68 fifties and seven centuries amongst them.

Amongst these 9,551 runs, Kohli has scored 5,836 runs in 192 matches for RCB while de Villiers has contributed with 3,755 runs from 127 matches since 2011 for the franchise.

